A titan of Hip Hop, lyrical maestro and cultural icon — JAY-Z's influence on the music industry is undeniable. His intricate wordplay, raw storytelling and journey from the streets to the top of corporate America have cemented his place as one of the genre's greatest. The New York rapper has gone beyond the platinum records and Grammy Awards to become a shrewd businessman and powerful voice in shaping cultural conversations.

For all the Roc Nation disciples and those seeking to channel Hov's iconic swagger, we've curated a list of his lyrics that are guaranteed to revitalize your Instagram feed.

Check them out below.

1. Feelin’ It: “If every n**ga in your clique is rich, your clique is rugged / Nobody will fall ‘cause everyone will be each other’s crutches.”

Roc-A-Fella Records was the original “squad goals.” It was quite an impressive feat how JAY-Z and his friends broke into the music industry. In this line from “Feelin’ It,” Hov expressed the kind of love from a crew that we all need. When your whole posse is balling so hard that the group is practically a hedge fund, there is no weak link, and everyone supports each other. That’s a caption worthy of a "like” button tsunami if used for that picture of you and the crew.

2. Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix): "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man.”

JAY-Z's line from the remix of Kanye West’s “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” perfectly encapsulates his evolution from hustler to mogul, showcasing his confidence and self-assuredness. You've reached a whole new level of success when your brand and influence become synonymous with the industry itself. Think of it as a digital power move for the CEO in you. Now go ahead and drop that business casual “Get Ready With Me” reel to match.

3. The Story of O.J.: “I could’ve bought a place in Dumbo before it was Dumbo.”

Want to flex your visionary skills while affirming your native New Yorker status? Use this bar to say, "I'm ahead of the curve. I’ve aways been a few steps ahead.”

4. Moonlight: "I don't be on the 'Gram goin' ham."

This is a fire caption for anyone who keeps it lowkey on social media. You don’t have to be all over Instagram to be successful. Show that you’re secure in your lane and focused on getting things done. Use this line to say that you aren’t out here chasing clout; you’re after real wins.

5. U Don't Know: "I sell ice in the winter, I sell fire in hell / I am a hustler, baby, I'll sell water to a whale."

JAY-Z shows off his unrivaled hustler mentality and wordplay in this bar from “U Don’t Know.” When you want to celebrate a side hustle win, closing a big deal or success in your everyday grind, this relatable and aspirational lyric is the best way to praise your accomplishments.

6. Empire State Of Mind: “I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can.”

As if New Yorkers need any extra incentive to show their hometown pride, this line from the iconic “Empire State of Mind” would be a great complement to a selfie of you wearing your lucky Yankees fitted or dad cap.

7. Otis: "Photoshoot fresh, looking like wealth / I'm 'bout to call the paparazzi on myself."

Reserve this caption for those days when your drip is more like a hurricane. Just snagged some new kicks or hit a fashion milestone? This caption can add a layer of humor to your undeniable style and is a playful brag that everyone can appreciate.

8. Crazy In Love: "I'm cut from a different cloth / My texture is the best fur — chinchilla."

This isn’t your average "Look at me" caption. From Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” this JAY-Z lyric is a baller line for anyone who wants to flaunt their individuality and success. Subtle but impactful, it channels the uniqueness of a chinchilla to represent your distinct style and achievements. Pair this caption with a fly picture of your fashionable outfit and watch your likes go crazy!

9. Public Service Announcement (Interlude): “Got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.”

It’s a power move to brag about your partner. This is the best caption to flaunt your prosperity as a unit. If you’re proud of yourself and bae, you’re not afraid to show it.

10. N**gas in Paris: "Ball so hard, motherf**ckas wanna fine me."

Whether you're crushing a business deal, acing a test or feeling on top of the world, this lyric is great for any win. Hint at the hustle behind your accomplishments and inspire others to reach their goals with an aspirational post.

11. U Don't Know: “Momma ain't raise no fool / Put me anywhere on God's green earth, I'll triple my worth.”

A motivational Hov lyric could be the best caption to showcase your adaptability and hustle. JAY-Z starts this line with respect for his mother’s wisdom before transitioning to a boss-level boast. This line serves as a reminder that you have the brains and the drive to succeed anywhere. Feeling out of place or starting a new job? This caption applies. It's about taking your skills and making the most of any situation. This isn’t about survival; it's about thriving. You’re not just adapting but tripling your worth. That's pure #MotivationMonday material.

12. D’Evils: “We used to fight for building blocks / Now we fight for blocks with buildings that make a killin’.”

JAY-Z's lyrical prowess is evident in this bar as he demonstrates his clever wordplay. Moving from "building blocks" to "blocks with buildings" highlights the shift from childhood competition to adult success, but with a hint of caution regarding new challenges. A powerful line for anyone reflecting on their come-up, this caption could accompany a throwback photo of yourself with your childhood friends. It will highlight how your lives and priorities have changed since you were younger.

13. ‘03 Bonnie & Clyde: “And I do anything necessary for her / So don't let the necessary occur.”

Looking for a smooth caption to shout out your significant other while telling everyone else to back off? Deliver this subtle message laced with Hov's signature coolness that shows you go all out for your partner while letting others know you’re not playing any games.

14. Family Feud: “Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute.”

Ready to flip the script on beauty standards? Make this boastful JAY-Z statement under a photo. Essentially, this caption says, "I'm rich now, and that automatically makes me cute. But hey, I was always kind of fly."

15. Run This Town: “Black cards, black cars, all black everything.”

Short and sweet, this line paints a clear picture of opulence without being too wordy. Match this caption with a picture that embodies the "all black everything" aesthetic. Flex your sleek new car, stylish outfit or even a luxurious vacation spot.

16. What We Do: “So I move keys, you can call me the Piano Man.”

You might think Hov's bragging about something else in this lyric from “What We Do,” but he’s cleverly saying he’s a master of his craft. Got a new promotion or crushed a presentation? You could use this bar as a playful way to celebrate your corporate achievements.

17. Song Cry: “We used to use umbrellas to face the bad weather / So now we travel first class to change the forecast.”

Everyone has faced bad weather or challenges at one point in life, which makes this JAY-Z lyric so relatable. Show off your trip to a tropical location while reminding your followers that success is possible.