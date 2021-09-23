Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images, MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images, and Stefanie Keenan/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, JAY-Z, and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sports and entertainment are undoubtedly lucrative industries. While many people’s lives can virtually change overnight, some of the richest celebrities have unsurprisingly been in the game for decades.

Today (April 2), Forbes revealed its World’s Celebrity Billionaires list, which included names like JAY-Z, Rihanna, LeBron James, and Oprah Winfrey. Other familiar faces on the bill included Tiger Woods, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Tyler Perry.

Trailing behind George Lucas and Steven Spielberg at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, Jordan’s estimated net worth was $3.2 billion. Although he first landed on the index in 2015, his partnerships with businesses — such as Nike’s Jordan Brand — and the August 2023 sale of the Charlotte Hornets helped propel him further.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z sold a 50 percent stake in his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to LVMH in 2021 for at least $300 million. In 2023, Bacardi reportedly purchased a majority stake in D’Usse for $750 million. To add to that, the music magnate also invested in companies like Uber and Block, which notably owns Cash App and Afterpay. The New York rapper and entrepreneur’s net worth was estimated to be $2.5 billion.

Rihanna, who is recognized as America’s youngest self-made billionaire, secured spot No. 9. She and Winfrey were the only Black women on the list. The Bajan songstress’ cosmetics business, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, helped contribute to her approximate $1.4 billion in assets.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she told The New York Times in 2021. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Falling not too far behind RiRi were James and Johson with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.