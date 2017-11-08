Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor via Getty Images, Patrick Ford / Contributor via Getty Images and Bob Berg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coolio, Eminem, and Pras Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop songs from movie soundtracks hold a special place in the hearts of music lovers and cinephiles alike, often serving as vibrant sonic backdrops to unforgettable cinematic moments. These tracks create a tapestry of sound that elevate the emotional depth of the stories being told on screen.

From the infectious grooves of the Pras-led "Ghetto Supastar" to the smooth vibes of 50 Cent's "Window Shopper," these songs became synonymous with the films that feature them, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture. They capture the essence of their respective eras while transcending time, resonating with audiences across generations.

Sometimes, songs from movie soundtracks served as more than just background music; they became characters in their own right, shaping the mood and atmosphere of pivotal scenes. Whether it's the empowering anthem "Lose Yourself" by Eminem in 8 Mile or Coolio's hair-raising "Gangsta's Paradise" from Dangerous Minds, these tracks were inseparable from the narratives they accompanied, amplifying the emotions and experiences of both characters and viewers.

REVOLT collected 16 songs that evoked nostalgia, sparked joy, and provoked introspection, all of which helped to enrich and enliven our movie experiences. As we revisit these timeless classics, be prepared to be transported not only to the worlds of the films that inspired them, but also to the moments in our own lives where their melodies provided solace, inspiration and every other raw emotion you can think of.

1. King's Dead by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake

For the critically acclaimed Black Panther, Marvel Studios recruited Kendrick Lamar to create and curate songs for the film’s soundtrack. The result was an equally action-packed compilation with seamless collaborations between American and African artists. In addition to the more laid-back “All The Stars” with SZA, K. Dot decided to recruit Jay Rock, Future and James Blake for the banger “King’s Dead,” a track that later appeared on Rock’s Redemption album and went viral for Future’s hilarious closing bars. The song peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went triple platinum.

2. Shake Ya Tailfeather by Diddy, Nelly and Murphy Lee

Diddy decided to lock in with prime Nelly and fellow St. Lunatics member Murphy Lee for the infectious “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” a track that landed on the soundtrack for Bad Boys II. The resulting collaboration became a massive hit, earning all parties a No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100. The Benny Boom-directed visual took place in Miami and featured model and actress Esther Baxter. Viewers could also see clips from Bad Boys II interspersed throughout.

3. Lose Yourself by Eminem

For his official film debut, Eminem starred in the blockbuster success 8 Mile, a film that dramatized the rapper’s life in Detroit, Michigan before the fame. Not only did he executive produce the movie’s soundtrack, the Shady Records head honcho also appeared on five of its tracks – including its inspirational opener, “Lose Yourself,” a song about overcoming obstacles. The track – which Eminem produced alongside Jeff Bass – was a monster hit that topped charts in several countries around the world. The booming cut also crossed the 13-times-platinum mark and earned him a diamond certification.

4. Keep On, Keepin’ On by MC Lyte and Xscape

Over a sample of Michael Jackson’s "Liberian Girl," MC Lyte and Xscape created magic with “Keep On, Keepin’ On,” a sultry collaboration that saw production from Jermaine Dupri. The track, which became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, landed on the soundtrack for the comedy-drama Sunset Park before Lyte placed it on her fifth studio LP, Bad As I Wanna B.

5. Juice (Know The Ledge) by Eric B. & Rakim

Hip Hop legends Eric B. & Rakim cooked this track up for the iconic film Juice, a coming-of-age thriller that starred Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur, Jermaine Hopkins and Khalil Kain. On the high-energy cut, Rakim offered a first-person narrative about a neighborhood criminal coming to terms with his reckless lifestyle. 50 Cent would later tell NME that “Juice (Know The Ledge)” was the song that made him want to become a rapper.

6. Grand Finale by DMX, Method Man, Nas and Ja Rule

For his feature film debut, legendary director Hype Williams brought forth Belly, a crime drama that starred Nas, DMX and Method Man and has since become a bona fide cult classic. For the film’s soundtrack, that trio would come together for the hard-hitting single “Grand Finale,” an Irv Gotti and Lil Rob-produced offering that also featured Ja Rule.

7. Window Shopper by 50 Cent

Taking a page from Eminem, 50 Cent made his feature film debut in Get Rich or Die Tryin', which was loosely based on his life in Queens, New York. Naturally, he was also a major player on the movie’s soundtrack, which was released through his G-Unit imprint. Out of the harder-hitting cuts on the 18-song compilation was a standout titled “Window Shopper,” a classy cut that peaked within the Billboard Hot 100 top 20. The accompanying visual was even flashier, as viewers could watch 50 Cent and then-associate MaSe living it up on the French Riviera.

8. Afro Puffs by The Lady of Rage

After working with the Original Outlaw Brothers and L.A. Posse, The Lady of Rage found fame and success with “Afro Puffs,” a track that featured Snoop Dogg and was produced by Dr. Dre and Daz Dillinger. Her close alignment with the Death Row legends landed the song on the official soundtrack for Above The Rim and had women singing its iconic hook across the country. Rage would use the hit as a springboard for her debut album, Necessary Roughness, and several classic roles in films like Ride, Next Friday and Judas and the Black Messiah.

9. Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio

Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” is undoubtedly synonymous with Dangerous Minds, a high school drama that starred Michelle Pfeiffer as a teacher looking to change the lives of her marginalized students. Not only did the song top the Billboard Hot 100, but it also scored No. 1s in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Australia and Canada. Eventually, Coolio would later add the triple-platinum offering to his sophomore LP of the same name.

10. It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp by Three 6 Mafia

Three 6 Mafia will forever be in the history books for their one-time Academy Award win, which came as a result of their song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” The track found a home in Hustle & Flow and became a local hit for the lead character, pimp and drug dealer DJay, played by Terrence Howard. Adding to the achievement is the fact that, with assistance from Howard’s co-star Taraji P. Henson, the group was able to give the Oscars crowd a rousing performance of the song.

11. Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) by Pras, Mýa and Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Following massive success as part of Fugees, Pras Michel landed on a monstrous hit with “Ghetto Supastar (That It What You Are),” a collaboration with R&B songstress Mýa and Wu-Tang Clan wildcard Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The collaboration became the standout track for the satirical comedy Bulworth, which starred Warren Beatty and Halle Berry. Pras would later make sure to add the song, which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, to his debut solo LP of the same name.

12. Big Bad Mama by Foxy Brown and Dru Hill

Over a flip of Carl Carlton's "She's A Bad Mama Jama," Foxy Brown and Dru Hill crafted the radio hit “Big Bad Mama,” a song that would end up on the soundtrack for the Bill Bellamy-starring vehicle Def Jam’s How To Be A Player. In addition to charting on the Hot 100, the collaboration scored a top 10 placement on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

13. Days Of Our Livez by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

There are few films as impactful as Set It Off, F. Gary Gray’s heist masterpiece with Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise. The soundtrack was just as well-received, with a wealth of contributions from the likes of Latifah, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue, Goodie Mob, MC Lyte and Brandy, who joined Tamia, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan for the tearjerker “Missing You.” Another standout was “Days Of Our Livez,” a melodic jaunt from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony that shot up to No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and later appeared on the Cleveland collective’s The Collection Volume One compilation.

14. I’ve Got To Have It by Jermaine Dupri, Nas and Monica

The soundtrack to Martin Lawrence’s Big Momma's House was certainly a Hip Hop and R&B affair, thanks to dope cuts from Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Lil Jon, Destiny’s Child and more. The biggest standout from the project – which was produced and distributed by So So Def – came courtesy of Jermaine Dupri, who teamed up with Nas and Monica for “I've Got to Have It.” The collaboration, which borrowed heavily from Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer," earned respectable chart placements in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands.

15. Girl’s Best Friend by JAY-Z

Martin Lawrence struck gold with more than a few films during the peak of his film career. One film, the buddy cop comedy Blue Streak, boasted a worthwhile soundtrack with plenty of big names, including Kelly Price, Ja Rule, Foxy Brown, the Hot Boys and more. The compilation’s lead single was JAY-Z's “Girl’s Best Friend,” a playful offering that featured vocals from Mashonda and came with a diamond-heavy music video to match. Fans could also enjoy “Girl’s Best Friend” as a hidden track on Hov’s Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter.

16. Pump It Up by Joe Budden

Joe Budden’s breakthrough hit served as the audio accompaniment to the final dance scene in You Got Served, a drama that starred the likes of Marques Houston, Omarion, Meagan Good, Steve Harvey and Lil’ Kim. Not only was the Just Blaze-produced offering featured in 2 Fast 2 Furious, but gamers could also rock to the single while playing a past iteration of EA Sports’ Madden NFL.