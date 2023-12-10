Image Image Credit Thomas Barwick via Getty Images Image Alt Aunt greeting young niece Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Family gatherings are where love, laughs and a little bit of drama all come together. At the heart of it all are the aunties. They are the glue, the shade throwers, the truth-tellers and sometimes the life of the party who bring personality, heart and a little spice to every family function. Whether they are serving wisdom or stirring the pot, our aunties remind us of the richness and diversity of Black family culture. From the one who rolls up in luxury cars to the one who brings the holy oil, we are giving flowers to the 15 auntie personalities that keep the culture alive.

1. The rich auntie with the gifts

The rich auntie pulls up in a luxury car, dripping in designer and carrying bags from your favorite store. She is all about the flex, and she knows it. Expect her to show love with lavish gifts, whether it is cash-stuffed envelopes or the latest gadget everyone’s been eyeing. Just don’t ask her for favors too often — her generosity has boundaries, and she’ll remind you of it with a smile.

2. The cool auntie

You already know the cool auntie is showing up in Jordans and a matching tracksuit, leaving all the younger cousins in awe. She stays on top of the trends, knows all the TikTok dances and can name every artist in the Top 10. Her playlist is on point, and she will probably slide you advice like, “Do you, boo. Just don’t get caught.”

3. The church auntie

You will hear her before you see her: “God bless you, baby!” The church auntie stays prayed up and always has her holy oil on deck. Expect her to remind you that “the devil is busy” and ask if you have been to service lately. She is the one leading the pre-meal prayer and lowkey slipping inspirational pamphlets into your purse before she leaves.

4. The messy auntie

The messy auntie lives for the tea. If there’s family drama, you better believe she knows all about it — and has receipts. She is not afraid to stir the pot, throwing out comments like, “So when are y’all gonna talk about what happened last year?” She’s entertaining, but tread lightly — her shade is sharp.

5. The always-on-the-go auntie

The always-on-the-go auntie is at the function for a good time, not a long time. She always shows up late, gives everyone a quick hug and then disappears before dessert. With a full social calendar, she will remind you of how booked and busy she is. But hey, she made time to show up, so we respect it.

6. The cooking auntie

You know the food is about to hit when the cooking auntie is in charge of the kitchen. She runs the show with a “don’t you dare touch my potato salad” energy. Her dishes are legendary, and if you’re lucky, she might slide you the recipe — but only after you’ve earned her trust.

7. The overachieving auntie

The overachieving auntie has multiple degrees, a high-profile career and probably just came back from a vacation in Dubai. She loves to drop gems about success while reminding you that she was “doing this before it was cool.” She’s the family’s unofficial life coach, pushing everyone to secure the bag and think bigger.

8. The storytelling auntie

When the storytelling auntie starts talking, everyone pulls up a chair. She has a never-ending roster of tales, from her wild teenage years to that one time she “met Prince backstage.” She has charisma for days and knows how to keep a room laughing. Just don’t fact-check her stories — she’s sticking to her version.

9. The sip-and-relax auntie

Here for the vibes, not for the drama, the sip-and-relax auntie always has a glass of wine in one hand and a plate of food in the other. She is the go-to for chill conversations and all about positivity, staying out of the mess and offering laid-back advice like, “Don’t let them stress you, baby.”

10. The fashionista auntie

The fashionista auntie treats every family event like a runway show. She will pull up in head-to-toe glam, complete with perfectly laid edges and a flawless manicure. Her looks are always on point, and she is quick to remind you to “keep it cute.” Don’t even think about showing up in sweatpants because she will side-eye you.

11. The entrepreneur auntie

This auntie is always hustling. She’s got a business for everything — candles, waist trainers, skincare — you name it. Expect her to pass out her business cards, set up a product table and remind you that “supporting Black businesses starts at home.” She’s all about the grind and loves seeing the family win.

12. The unexpectedly lit auntie

You thought she would be chill, but then the unexpectedly lit auntie pulls out the dominoes and starts running the table. She surprises everyone by turning up harder than the cousins by starting the Electric Slide or challenging you to shots. Don’t underestimate her because she can hang with the best of them.

13. The matchmaking auntie

You cannot escape the matchmaking auntie’s radar if you are single. She is determined to set you up, whether it is with her coworker’s cousin or the “nice boy from church.” Expect her to ask probing questions like, “So what’s your type?” and “What’s wrong with this one?” She means well, but her relentless efforts to play Cupid can get a little overwhelming. Still, she will have you laughing when she starts pitching potential matches like she is running a dating show.

14. The throwback auntie

This auntie lives in the past and loves every moment of it. She will hit you with “Back in my day …” and blast old-school jams from her car speakers. Do not be surprised if she takes over the aux and drops gems from Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan or The O’Jays. She is all about nostalgia and will remind you why the good old days were really that good. Bonus points if she pulls out a family photo album to show you her “fly” outfits from the ’80s.

15. The overprotective auntie

The overprotective auntie has a sixth sense for danger — even when there is not any. She will make sure you have eaten, remind you to wear a coat and question why you are still out past midnight. If you are going through something, she will have your back like a fortress, ready to fight anyone who dares to mess with her family. Her care is unmatched, and while her constant hovering can feel like a lot, you know she always has your best interest at heart.