Let’s keep it real — every family gathering or random run-in with the OGs comes with that familiar lineup of questions that nobody really wants to be asked. You know the ones we’re talking about, they can be invasive, outdated, and just plain awkward. While we definitely respect our elders, it’s safe to say that some of these questions have overstayed their welcome and are due for a much-needed retirement. The world is changing fast, and younger generations are out here carving their own lanes, redefining what success, happiness, and relationships look like. With that in mind, here are 15 questions that need to be left behind, and why they’ve long been overdue for a serious halt. Let’s face it, it’s time to move on from these prying, inappropriate inquiries every time we see certain family members.

1. When are you getting married?

Old folks love this one like it’s a wedding RSVP, but marriage isn’t the end-all-be-all. Younger generations are redefining relationships, choosing personal growth, or even ditching traditional norms altogether. Asking this at every holiday dinner feels like unnecessary pressure, especially in a world where self-love, singledom, and non-traditional partnerships are thriving.

2. No grandbabies yet?

This question is a whole trigger. Not everyone wants kids, and for some, it’s not even an option. Whether it’s by choice or circumstance, this inquiry digs into personal territory that isn’t up for discussion. Let’s celebrate the lives people are building for themselves — kids or no kids.

3. What do you do for a living now?

We get it, job talk is supposed to be a safe topic for family gatherings. But this question often feels like a setup for comparison. Today’s generation is hustling in ways that don’t fit traditional molds. From content creators to freelance bosses, the grind looks different now. Instead of asking what someone does, ask what lights their fire.

4. Why are you always on your phone?

Phones aren’t just for scrolling — they’re for securing the bag, staying connected, and sparking movements. While this question comes off as a critique, the reality is that today’s world runs on digital connections. Respect the screen time — it’s not just a distraction, it’s a lifestyle.

5. How much money do you make?

Money is personal, period. This question feels like a trap, especially when paired with the “back in my day” comparisons. Younger generations are dealing with student loans, inflation, and a wild job market. Instead of focusing on the numbers, let’s talk about dreams and goals.

6. Why don’t you visit more?

We love our families, but life is hectic out here. Between work, side hustles, and self-care, time is tight. Instead of guilt-tripping us for not showing up more, let’s celebrate the moments we do get together. Positive vibes hit harder than the guilt trip.

7. What happened to your ex?

Nobody wants to rehash their relationship drama while eating their favorite dish. Whether it’s ancient history or fresh wounds, bringing up someone’s ex is a fast track to an awkward vibe. Let’s keep it focused on the present and skip the stroll down memory lane.

8. Why don’t you dress up more?

Drip comes in many forms, and streetwear is just as valid as Sunday best. Younger folks are expressing themselves through fashion that reflects their culture and individuality. Criticizing someone’s outfit in front of family shows more about you than it does about them.

9. Why don’t you call anymore?

Texting is the new calling, period. Younger generations are all about efficiency, and a well-placed text can hit just as hard as a phone call. Instead of framing this as a failure, embrace the new ways we stay connected.

10. Aren’t you too old for that?

This one is a buzzkill. Joy doesn’t have an age limit, whether it’s gaming, sneakers, or street festivals. Today’s generations are out here proving that aging doesn’t mean giving up what you love. Let’s normalize staying young at heart.

11. When are you moving out?

Economic realities have shifted, and living at home is often a smart financial move. With the cost of rent skyrocketing, younger folks are prioritizing savings and stability over the pressure to live solo. Asking this question feels out of touch — support the hustle instead.

12. Why don’t you eat meat anymore?

Plant-based diets are a lifestyle choice for many, and younger folks are leading the way in health-conscious eating. Instead of grilling someone (pun intended), embrace the shift. Bonus points for trying out their favorite vegan dish and showing some love for their journey.

13. Why are you still single?

Being single isn’t a problem that needs fixing. For some, it’s a choice. For others, it’s just the season they’re in. Asking this question feels like unnecessary pressure, and it assumes that relationships are the only way to happiness.

14. Why don’t you come to church anymore?

Spirituality looks different now. While some may still attend traditional services, others are exploring forms of it that are more focused on wellness, meditation, or personal faith journeys. Respect people’s choices to connect with their spirituality in ways that resonate with them.

15. Why don’t you have a “real” job?

Side hustles, creative gigs, and content creation are real jobs now. The workforce has evolved, and younger generations are thriving in non-traditional paths. Dismissing these careers shows a lack of understanding of how the game has changed.

The intentions behind these questions might be good, but the impact often isn’t. It’s time for older generations to upgrade their convo game and embrace the changes shaping today’s world. Let’s leave outdated questions behind and focus on building connections rooted in respect, understanding, and love. Because at the end of the day, we’re all here to uplift each other — and that’s the real flex.