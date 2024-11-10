Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Evan Marshall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The influencer industry has continued to exponentially grow over time, increasing its popularity with individuals seeking a road to entrepreneurship. At 2024 REVOLT WORLD in the “Content to Cashflow Masterclass,” Black Menswear COO Evan Marshall shared a warning to current and aspiring content creators that prioritizing money over connection sends a bad signal to potential partners.

When it comes to influencers reaching out for collaborations with Black Menswear, a creator agency, Marshall expressed that it’s a “red flag” for him if the first thing they say is: “Hey, Evan, I want to work with brand deals.” Instead, he recommended they focus on “cultivating connection with your audience.”

The Ohio State University graduate reinforced that the most important thing for content creators is their audience because that is the key to understanding their value to brands. The stronger your connection to your following, the higher your worth can be in brand partnerships. Marshall said this is especially important for influencers of color, noting, “On average, Black creators make 30 percent less than white creators on the same campaign.”

Black Menswear Founder and CEO NéAndré Broussard also gave advice to influencers during the panel, encouraging them to recognize themselves as entrepreneurs. “As a creator, you’re not just a creator; you are a business owner. You are a CEO of your NIL,” he said, referring to the acronym for “name, image, and likeness.”

Broussard summed up his recommendation for turning content into cashflow into a three-step process. “First thing is to find your niche, thing No. 2 is to know your worth, and then thing No. 3 is to build your own content kingdom — community,” the businessman explained.

Black Menswear is a cultural impact agency that uses media, content, and talent to champion the stories of the Black community and connect brands to a global market of Black men. The CEO and COO of Black Menswear were both invited to teach the “Content to Cashflow Masterclass” as a part of 2024 REVOLT WORLD, a three-day event held in Atlanta, GA. From Sept. 20-Sept. 22, attendees enjoyed a huge variety of Hip Hop performances, informative panels and conversations with industry icons, opportunities to network, and more.