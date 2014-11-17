Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ed Lover Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As a man of many hats, Ed Lover is a pivotal figure in Hip Hop culture. One of his most significant contributions came during his stint as a co-host of "Yo! MTV Raps" alongside Doctor Dré — and, to a similar extent, Fab 5 Freddy. This groundbreaking show and its many guests played a crucial role in bringing rap to mainstream audiences across the globe.

Perhaps to a lesser extent, Ed also made some serious waves in other forms of media, including as a recording artist. He and Dré also found themselves involved in the movie and TV industry thanks to releases like Juice, Undisputed and Who's the Man?, the last of which the former MTV VJ created and starred in.

Given his mastery of the aforementioned mediums, it would only make sense for Ed’s influence to extend to radio. The venture allowed him to continue shaping Hip Hop discourse and culture well into more modern times. On stations like Hot 97 and Power 105.1, he served as a bridge between artists and fans and helped contextualize the rapidly evolving art form. It's rare for many people to enjoy the type of industry longevity that Ed has, and his ability to adapt makes him respected by both old-school fans and newer generations alike.

Check out some of the most notable moments of Ed’s career below.

1. His “C’mon son!” catchphrase

The New York native’s "C'mon son!" catchphrase is easily an iconic part of Hip Hop. Originally popularized during his time on "Yo! MTV Raps," the phrase encapsulated his animated personality and comedic timing. It was typically used to express disbelief, disappointment or playful criticism, and was often accompanied by Ed’s signature facial expressions and gestures. Naturally, its popularity extended beyond the show via a series of independently released clips on social media. The radio host further capitalized on its appeal by launching a podcast of the same name.

Let’s not gloss over a certain sports entity’s alleged theft of the legendary phrase.

2. His rapper days as a part of No Face

Did you know that Ed was a rapper, too? Prior to MTV fame, he was a minor member of No Face, a group also consisting of New York artists Mark Sexx and the Shah. While he was largely uncredited on the collective’s only LP, Wake Your Daughter Up, Ed’s presence was still more than felt throughout. He even jumped on the standout track “Half.”

3. Joining “Yo! MTV Raps”

His stint on "Yo! MTV Raps" was a defining period in both his career and the show's history. Alongside co-host Dré, the multi-hyphenate helped transform the program into a cultural phenomenon. His catchphrase and his signature Ed Lover Dance became iconic elements of the show, which interviewed countless artists, showcased new music videos, and provided a platform for both established and emerging talents in the genre. Its final episode featured a wealth of rappers that further proved what the game would be missing upon the show’s end.

4. His iconic Ed Lover Dance

Usually performed to DJ Mark the 45 King’s "The 900 Number," Ed’s iconic dance moves gradually took the world by storm. Even the song found different levels of success as a result, and many of the “Yo! MTV Raps” fans across the globe would film themselves doing the Ed Lover special. The 45 King and his hit found new life in countless instances within the culture before the Bronx producer and DJ passed away.

5. His Back Up Off Me! album with Doctor Dré

Following his first attempt at making music, Ed partnered with Dré for Back Up Off Me!. Released via Relativity Records, the album featured various producers and guest appearances from notable Hip Hop artists at the time. It achieved moderate success with its main hit, “For the Love of You,” charting at No. 91 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs.

6. Starring in Who’s the Man?

Who's the Man? is a buddy cop comedy starring Ed and Dré as its main protagonists. As director Ted Demme’s and actor Terrence Howard’s feature film debut, the movie even featured cameos from some of the top rap acts of the time. Some appearances included Busta Rhymes, Bushwick Bill, Guru, Eric B., House of Pain, Ice-T, Kris Kross, Phife Dawg, Queen Latifah, KRS-One, Run-DMC and Del the Funky Homosapien.

7. Being close friends with Tupac Shakur

In countless interviews, Ed has been candid about his close relationship with Tupac Shakur, particularly about the rapper’s tragic passing. One moment that showcases the two in action was when Tupac paid a visit to “Yo! MTV Raps” and caught attention for an ill-advised rant about the Hughes brothers — a twin director duo whose relationship with the late talent overflowed into the public spotlight. After the “California Love” artist was killed, Ed would be among the first people to announce his death, doing so on stage in the middle of a Nas concert.

8. When he realized Denzel Washington knew who he was

In an interview with Osei The Dark Secret for “The Culture Club Uncensored,” Ed spoke on how he first met the acclaimed actor at a Mo’ Better Blues afterparty as a guest of Spike Lee. “I’m not the kind of person that bothers people. I want to tell people how much I enjoy their work and I’m a fan — and I fan out — but it was Denzel, man,” he explained. “I go to the bar, and I get a drink, and he tapped me on the shoulder, [and] he goes, ‘Ed Lover! You’re taller than you look on TV, bro.’”

9. Meeting James Brown and earning his respect

Image Image Credit Vinnie Zuffante/Contributor via Getty Images and Mick Hutson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doctor Dré, Ed Lover, and James Brown

Another big moment from his “Yo! MTV Raps” days happened when the late James Brown visited the studio. In an interview with Billboard, the veteran DJ called the meetup “a once and a lifetime experience.” He even got the legendary entertainer to join him in a quick Ed Lover Dance session. “There aren’t a lot of people who can dance with a legend,” he said about the encounter. You can watch that full episode here.

10. Joining Hot 97 during its transition to Hip Hop

Many fans may not be familiar with the full history of Hot 97. For much of its lifespan, the iconic radio station wasn’t for Hip Hop at all. It was originally geared toward adult contemporary, soft rock and pop. Eventually, it switched over to an urban (rap) format, and — alongside the likes of Funkmaster Flex, Angie Martinez and Wendy Williams — Ed was an early part of that monumental transition. Many of the station’s timeless moments would not have happened without the iconic host manning the microphone.

11. The inexplicable Mel Gibson visit

Out of all the “Yo! MTV Raps” guests, Mel Gibson might’ve been the most random appearances. Dré spoke about the moment a couple of times; however, clips more accurately reveal how humorous his appearance was — complete with the so-called advice he offered to Ed before walking off-camera. Ironically enough, Ed would address the actor’s more infamous incidents during an episode of his “C’mon Son!” series.

12. Appearing on “The Cosby Show”

The Respect the Jux actor’s comedic timing was apparent during his appearance on “The Cosby Show.” An episode saw him as a taxi driver with a pregnant passenger, and his exchange with the disgraced television star was hilarious. Bill Cosby would also appear on “Yo! MTV Raps” as a mutual exchange of respect between the two. Check out Ed’s breakdown of how it all went down here.

13. His The Live Mixtape Band experience

It’s amazing how Ed continues to expand and create new things at this point in his career. The media icon hit the road alongside a collective of musicians known as The Live Mixtape Band. The above clip shows just how lively and nostalgic their shows are, incorporating plenty of classic Hip Hop and R&B cuts with the aid of live instrumentation. Check out more of the experience here.