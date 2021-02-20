Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Juice WRLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, fans were treated to a new EP from Juice WRLD titled The Pre-Party, which contained two songs: "World Tour (Aquafina)" and the Young Thug-assisted "Lightyears." On Thursday (Sept. 19), Billboard reported that both tracks have earned placements on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart at No. 34 and No. 39, respectively. The publication added that the late rapper now has 87 total songs on said chart – 29 of which debuted there prior to his unfortunate passing.

The Pre-Party served as an appetizer before The Party Never Ends, which is expected to be Juice WRLD's third and final posthumous full-length release. As confirmed via a countdown on the LP's official website, fans can expect the body of work to arrive on Nov. 22.

"The last Juice WRLD album is in the works," read an Instagram message from Lil Bibby, who signed the fallen star to his Grade A Productions imprint. "We want this album to feel like a celebration/party! Let’s celebrate the life of Juice. No more mourning. I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans who he loved! You guys have been the best fans an artist can have (minus the death threats). I’m not gonna complain, but I’ll just say this is not easy. We miss you; we love you. 999 till the world ends."

Juice WRLD's most recent full-length effort, Fighting Demons, was released in 2021 with assists from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS' Suga. Led by singles like "Already Dead," "Wandered In LA," and "Cigarettes," the project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 119,000 album-equivalent units sold. Fighting Demons also landed on charts in several other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at No. 8.