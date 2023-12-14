Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Niecy and Dia Nash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



In Hollywood, some celebrity kids inherit more than their parents' creativity, work ethic and star power; they sometimes even get their exact looks. In families where the genes are strong, children also often follow in their parent’s footsteps, breaking into music, film or other creative industries — which can be a full-circle moment for the stars. While some of these kids are already making names for themselves, others are still building their own legacies. Let us take a look at some examples of people who are the spitting image of their famous parents and prove that star power runs in the bloodlines.

1. Dia and Niecy Nash

Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dia and Niecy Nash Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

If you have ever seen Niecy Nash and her daughter, Dia Nash, side by side, you know there is no denying their relation. With their identical smiles, radiant skin and bold confidence, the mother-daughter duo could easily pass as twins. Dia has already started following in her mother’s footsteps, appearing in several episodes of Netflix's “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and “Never Have I Ever.”

2. Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent

Image Image Credit Mike Pont / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marquise and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Marquise Jackson is a near-mirror image of his father, 50 Cent. From sharing the “In Da Club” rapper’s facial structure to his signature stare, the resemblance between the two is striking. While their relationship has been complicated over the years, there is no denying that Jackson looks like a younger version of his father during his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ era.

3. Erykah Badu and Puma Curry

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

The daughter of Erykah Badu and rapper The D.O.C., Puma Curry, is practically her mother’s twin. She shares Badu’s soulful eyes, facial structure and natural beauty. Puma has also inherited her mother’s love for music and has gone viral multiple times for her incredible singing voice, proving that talent and good looks run strong in their family.

4. Jeffrey Atkins Jr. and Ja Rule

Ja Rule's son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., looks exactly like the New York rapper in his early 2000s prime. He is a carbon copy of his father, especially with their nearly identical face shapes and smirks. While Atkins stays out of the public eye more than his famous dad, he occasionally pops up in family photos, making fans do a double take.

5. California “Cali” Taylor and The Game

The Game’s daughter, California “Cali” Taylor, is growing up to be his mini-me. With their similar features and infectious smiles, the resemblance between them is undeniable. Cali has also inherited her father’s confidence and charisma, often showing off her personality on social media.

6. Lauryn Hill and Selah Marley

Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lauryn Hill and Selah Marley Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Selah Marley is the spitting image of her mother, Lauryn Hill. With her mom’s striking features, artistic soul and strong presence, Selah has embraced her lineage while carving her own lane in fashion and modeling. She has also dipped into music, proving that the Hill-Marley genes are something special.

7. Teyana Taylor and Junie Shumpert

Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Junie Shumpert Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Junie Shumpert is Teyana Taylor’s little twin. From her expressive eyes to her confident attitude, the multihyphenate’s daughter already carries herself like a star. She frequently steals the spotlight in interviews and family moments, proving that she got both her mother’s looks and larger-than-life personality.

8. Tabitha and Choyce Brown

Tabitha Brown’s daughter, Choyce Brown, is like a carbon copy of the award-winning actress. Sharing high cheekbones and warm energy, the mother-daughter duo looks like they were cut from the same cloth. Much like how her mother spreads positivity through her work, Choyce has embraced beauty and fashion, using her platform to inspire self-love.

9. Cairo Hardrict and Tia Mowry

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cairo Hardrict and Tia Mowry Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

From their round cheeks to their bright smiles, Cairo Hardrict could easily pass as a younger Tia Mowry from her “Sister, Sister” days. As she grows up, fans continue to point out how much she resembles her famous mom.

10. Coko and Jaylon Clemons

Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cheryl “Coko” Gamble and Jaylon Clemons Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Coko, the lead singer of SWV, passed down her signature features to her son, Jaylon Clemons. With his big eyes, radiant smile and sharp face shape, Clemons looks just like his mother during her “Weak” era. He has also inherited her love for music, proving that both looks and talent run in the family.

11. Asia Rochon Fuqua and Lela Rochon

Inheriting her mother’s high cheekbones to classic beauty, Asia Rochon Fuqua is basically a younger version of actress Lela Rochon. With Lela’s impact in films like Waiting to Exhale, it will be exciting to see if Asia steps into Hollywood as well.

12. Tameka "Tiny" Harris and Zonnique Pullins

Image Image Credit Matthew Eisman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tameka "Tiny" Harris and Zonnique Pullins Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Zonnique Pullins has always resembled her mother, Tiny Harris, but as she has grown older, the similarities have become even stronger. With their bright eyes and signature smirks, Zonnique is Tiny’s twin through and through. She has also followed in her mother’s footsteps in music, creating her own legacy in R&B.

13. Sy’Rai Smith and Brandy

Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Sy'Rai Smith and Brandy Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Brandy’s daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, looks exactly like her mother did in her early career. The two share the same round eyes, a radiant smile and iconic smile. Smith has embraced her journey in self-love and body positivity, inspiring others while celebrating her mother’s legacy.

14. Alicia Keys, Genesis and Egypt Dean

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Swizz Beatz, Genesis Dean, Alicia Keys and Egypt Dean Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s sons, Egypt and Genesis Dean, have inherited their parents' good looks and musical genius. Egypt, in particular, looks just like Alicia, with her same facial features and soulful eyes. Both children have also been seen showing interest in music, which is unsurprising considering they are the products of two big names in the industry.

15. Kyla Pratt and Lyric Kirkpatrick

Kyla Pratt’s daughters, Liyah and Lyric Kirkpatrick, are growing up to be her exact replicas. From their cheerful expressions to their joyful energy, they look just like their mom in her early “One on One” days. Pratt has shared how much she loves being a mother, and it is clear her daughters are just as vibrant and talented as she is.