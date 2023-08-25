Image Image Credit Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images Image Alt A mother and daughter decorate a Christmas tree Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Your Christmas tree can be a statement and reflection of who you are. Personalizing it offers a chance to express your style, celebrate your culture and share your story with others. So, skip the cookie-cutter ornaments and sprinkle a bit of your unique flair onto this holiday season.

Whether you’re into showcasing family traditions, repping your heritage, supporting Black-owned businesses or adding a little DIY magic, these 15 ideas will transform your tree into a source of joy and individuality. So go ahead, make it yours — because a tree with soul is the best kind of tree.

1. Represent your roots with cultural ornaments

Image Image Credit Jacqueline Anders via Getty Images Image Alt Black Santa Claus Christmas tree ornament Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Celebrate your roots by decorating your tree with ornaments that reflect your culture. Think miniature Black Santas, African Kente cloth ribbons or even handmade ornaments sourced from local Black artists. You can even top it off with a bold Afrocentric tree topper for an extra pop of pride. Your culture deserves to shine, especially during the holidays. Incorporating these elements not only makes your tree uniquely yours, but it can also spark conversations about your heritage and cultural traditions when guests stop by.

2. Make DIY photo ornaments

Image Image Credit lisegagne via Getty Images Image Alt A little girl holds a garland of polaroid pictures Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Make your tree into a gallery of cherished moments by decorating it with custom photos. Print your favorite pictures and put them in clear plastic balls or small wooden frames to make your own ornaments or clip them onto a garland. Don’t forget to add glitter, fake snow or ribbons for an extra festive touch! Each snapshot will tell a story, whether it is a childhood holiday memory or last year’s epic family get-together. Plus, it is a sweet way to honor loved ones.

3. Add music-themed ornaments

Image Image Credit Evgeniia Biriukova via Getty Images Image Alt Disco ball ornament Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Show some love to your favorite pastime by making your tree music themed. Mini vinyl records, headphones and microphones as ornaments could be just the start. String musical note-shaped lights or add album covers from iconic Black artists like Prince, Beyoncé or Tupac. Music is the heartbeat of Black culture, and a themed tree can celebrate its power to unite us. So, whether you’re a DJ, a singer or just someone who knows all the lyrics to your favorite songs, make your tree a testament to the magic of sound.

4. Swap the traditional star for a statement tree topper

Image Image Credit mixetto via Getty Images Image Alt A woman adding topper to her Christmas tree Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Out with the star, in with something bold. Think of a crown fit for royalty, a fist for unity or even a custom neon sign with your family name. This is your tree — let the decorations you put on it make that clear. While traditional toppers are cool, a unique one can turn your tree into a standout. Whether you decide to make a nod to Black excellence or flaunt your personal style, what goes atop your tree will essentially be the exclamation point on your festive masterpiece.

5. Showcase your hobbies and passions

Image Image Credit Fancy/Veer/Corbis via Getty Images Image Alt Figure skate Christmas ornament Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

What’s your thing? Sneakers? Basketball? Comic books? Bring it to life on your Christmas tree. Use mini sneakers as ornaments, hang tiny hoops and balls or add figurines from your favorite comics. Your tree will scream, “This is me!” and be a glimpse into your world. Every ornament can reflect your passions and give your guests something to connect with.

6. Use some monochromatic magic

Image Image Credit FG Trade via Getty Images Image Alt A three-generation family admires their Christmas tree Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Pick a color and go all in. Whether you are feeling all-gold opulence, icy-silver chic or bold Black Power vibes, commit to one palette that’s cohesive and striking. You can even add matching lights and ribbons for an extra touch. This style is a minimalist’s dream and a maximalist’s canvas. It’s classy, cool and commands attention without overwhelming the room.

7. Add quotes or lyrics

Image Image Credit vitapix via Getty Images Image Alt Black woman decorating Christmas tree Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Write your favorite quotes, scripture verses or iconic lyrics on ribbons or ornaments and hang them on your tree. Imagine seeing “Lift every voice and sing” or “I got the juice” as part of your decor. Words have power, so adding them to your tree makes for an inspirational touch. It is a bold way to share your values and create a meaningful atmosphere during the holidays.

8. Incorporate Black art

Image Image Credit fotostorm via Getty Images Image Alt Hands using scissors to cut a piece of twine Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Support Black creatives by adding handmade ornaments, unique tree skirts or art pieces to your tree. Small businesses or local holiday markets are gold mines for finding one-of-a-kind pieces. Your tree will look amazing, and you will be putting money back into the community. It is a win-win that blends beauty with purpose.

9. Make a memory garland

Image Image Credit NoSystem images via Getty Images Image Alt Little girl places string garland on Christmas tree Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Turn your memories into a garland by stringing together ticket stubs, postcards or small keepsakes from past experiences. From concert tickets to travel souvenirs, this idea will wrap your tree in nostalgia and spark storytelling moments with friends and family.

10. Include personalized ornaments

Image Image Credit cuppyuppycake via Getty Images Image Alt Felt dachshund Christmas ornament Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Order or make your own custom ornaments with family names, pets, special dates or even funny inside jokes. Oftentimes, online shops make it easy to create personalized pieces that fit your style. These ornaments are heirlooms in the making, adding sentimental value and making your tree undeniably yours.

11. Play with unexpected materials

Image Image Credit fotostorm via Getty Images Image Alt Woman making a rustic Christmas ornament Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Get creative by using unconventional materials like fabric swatches, dried flowers, leaves or even feathers to decorate your tree. Experiment with textures and colors for a unique and captivating look. This idea pushes boundaries and challenges the norms of holiday decor. It is bold, just like you, and guarantees your tree won’t look like anyone else’s.

12. Light up the tree in style

Image Image Credit David Talukdar via Getty Images Image Alt Illuminated star-shaped Christmas light Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Think beyond your standard string lights. Try LEDs in shapes like stars or hearts. You could even sync them to your favorite holiday playlist. Lights set the vibe, and yours will shine brighter than ever. With unique lighting, your tree transforms into a centerpiece everyone will remember.

13. Add holiday-scented ornaments

Image Image Credit fotostorm via Getty Images Image Alt Woman picking up cinnamon sticks tied together Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Hang cinnamon sticks, dried orange slices or cloves on your tree’s branches for a tree that smells as good as it looks. It is aromatherapy with a festive flair. A great-smelling tree instantly sets the holiday mood — cozy, nostalgic, warm and inviting.

14. Showcase your love for sports

Image Image Credit Rob Foldy / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt A Miami Dolphins ornament on a Christmas tree Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

If sports are life, let your tree say it loud. Use ornaments in your team’s colors, mini jerseys or even signed memorabilia if you’ve got it. It’s a playful way to show off your team spirit and keep the competitive energy alive during the holidays.

15. Make it a family affair

Image Image Credit Lorado via Getty Images Image Alt A family of three decorate a Christmas tree Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Your tree can be a collection of memories and a way to spread love. Every ornament holds meaning, so turn decorating your tree into a family project! Let everyone contribute something personal, whether it is a kid’s DIY ornament or a cherished keepsake. Making the event collaborative turns tree decorating into a celebration of togetherness.