Beyoncé is giving back to H-Town in a major way. On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the University of Houston Law Center revealed that the global superstar donated $100,000 to its Criminal Justice Clinic. The contribution will help support its full-time faculty and director in addition to expanding community outreach efforts.

“I am delighted that the BeyGOOD Foundation has made this very generous gift to the UH Law Center,” the university’s dean, Leonard Baynes, said in a press release. “Not only will this funding help establish a full-time Criminal Justice Clinic that provides pro bono legal services in our community, but it will also supercharge our already excellent criminal law and justice programming.”

“We are so appreciative to the BeyGOOD Foundation for this impactful gift,” Eloise Brice, vice president for advancement and University of Houston alumni, added. “Our students will be able to benefit from practical, real-world experience and impart their expertise to members of our community who are in need of their services.”

In 2020, BeyGOOD pledged $6 million to support essential workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, launched in partnership with Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative and UCLA, focused on mental health resources, food supplies, and more. That same year, the singer contributed $1 million to support Black-owned small businesses nationwide.

The “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” artist’s donation to the University of Houston Law Center continued her busy week. On Monday (Dec. 9) night, she joined JAY-Z, Tina Knowles, and Blue Ivy Carter at the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.

The film will make its global debut on Dec. 20, with Blue Ivy voicing Kiara and Beyoncé reprising her role as Nala. Just days later, fans can catch the pop icon performing at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Christmas, which she teased in another promotional clip on Wednesday (Dec. 11).