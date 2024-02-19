Image Image Credit Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Janet Jackson has been a powerhouse in the music industry for over four decades. With her pioneering style and unmatched ability to combine pop, R&B, and funk, she carved out a unique space in the music world. More than just a performer, Janet has become a cultural icon who has influenced countless musicians with her fearless approach to creativity and vivid storytelling in music videos. From her early days under the influence of the Jackson family legacy to her rise as a solo superstar, she has consistently pushed boundaries in music and visual artistry.

The legendary artist’s impact on cinematic music videos is undeniable. She transformed the landscape with her visually stunning productions, which were equally about the narrative and choreography as they were about the music. She brought a new level of sophistication to the genre, turning music videos into mini movies with complex themes and high-energy performances. Her collaborations with the top directors and choreographers have yielded some of the most memorable visuals in pop music history. Each video is a testament to her commitment to pushing creative limits and her ability to seamlessly blend art, dance and music.

1. Rhythm Nation

"Rhythm Nation" is an anthem that has defined a generation. Released in 1989, the song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. Its accompanying music video shows Janet, in a militaristic outfit, leading a group of dancers through intense choreography. Set in an industrial setting, the visual conveys a message of unity and social justice that makes it a groundbreaking piece of work. The Dominic Sena-directed clip highlights Janet's ability to use her platform to speak on serious issues while still delivering a visually compelling performance.

2. What’s It Gonna Be?! featuring Busta Rhymes

"What’s It Gonna Be?!" inspired an accompanying visual feast that pushed the boundaries of typical music videos at the time. Featuring Busta Rhymes, the 1999 single climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was practically on every Top 10 music countdown that existed. Directed by Hype Williams, the memorable video boasts a futuristic, liquid-metal aesthetic and innovative special effects that make it feel like a sci-fi film. Janet dons a silver bodysuit and magnetic presence in the clip, and her chemistry with Busta Rhymes was palpable, making it one of the most visually unforgettable videos of the late '90s.

3. The Pleasure Principle

The visual for "The Pleasure Principle" is a masterclass in minimalism and performance. Released in 1987, the song hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a fan favorite for its stripped-down production. Once again working with director Sena, Janet dances alone in a warehouse, without any flashy props or backup dancers. Her performance is electrifying and proves that she doesn't need elaborate sets or costumes to captivate an audience — her talent and charisma are more than enough.

4. Nasty

"Nasty" was Janet's declaration of independence and strength. Directed by Mary Lambert, its visual showcases the star's assertiveness in style and dance. With energetic choreography and bold fashion statements, the video became an anthem for self-confidence and empowerment, reflecting the song’s message of rejecting disrespect and asserting one’s worth. Released in 1986, it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, which cemented Janet's status as a solo artist who could command attention.

5. That’s The Way Love Goes

1993’s "That’s The Way Love Goes," showcases Janet's softer, more sensual side. The visual’s warm tones and relaxed atmosphere offer an inside look into the singer-songwriter's world, enhancing the song's sultry appeal and further proving her versatility as an artist. "That’s The Way Love Goes" became one of Janet’s biggest hits, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and earning a platinum certification. Directed by René Elizondo Jr., the video captures an intimate vibe as Janet performs at a casual gathering with friends.

6. Scream featuring Michael Jackson

As a duet with her brother Michael Jackson, “Scream” generated an iconic visual. It was one of the most expensive music videos ever made, with a budget of $7 million. Its futuristic, black and white aesthetic perfectly matches the track’s theme of frustration and rebellion. Directed by Mark Romanek, "Scream” features groundbreaking special effects and dynamic choreography and showcases the incredible synergy between the Jackson siblings, making it an unforgettable visual and musical experience.

7. All For You

"All For You" was a bright, joyful celebration of freedom and fun. The Dave Meyers-directed clip features vibrant colors and energetic dance routines that match the song's upbeat vibe. With a playful aesthetic and carefree spirit, the "All For You" visual captures falling in love, showing a lighter side of Janet while still emphasizing her signature dance moves. Released in 2001, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and also went platinum.

8. Any Time, Any Place

A sultry ballad from 1993, "Any Time, Any Place" inspired one of Janet’s most intimate videos ever. Director Keir McFarlane helped to capture the slow-burning passion of a private love affair. The steamy scenes and close-up shots of Janet depict a more vulnerable side of the pop icon, showcasing her ability to explore different facets of love and desire in her work.

9. Control

"Control" is the ultimate statement of self-empowerment and independence. Released in 1986, the song climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly went platinum, later achieving gold status. In another collaboration with Lambert, the video features Janet declaring her independence and taking control of her life and career. The strong, assertive choreography and narrative of breaking free from constraints reflects the song's themes, making "Control" a powerful visual and musical declaration of autonomy.

10. Runaway

Showcasing Janet's adventurous side, the "Runaway" video portrays a whimsical journey around the world. German film director Marcus Nispel cleverly combined live action and animation to take viewers on a global adventure with the chart-topping artist as a charming guide. Its imaginative visuals and playful tone make the “Runaway” clip a delightful departure from Janet’s more intense videos, adding a touch of fun and fantasy to her videography.

11. Someone To Call My Lover

The 2001 breezy, feel-good track, “Someone To Call My Lover," reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video, directed by Francis Lawrence, shows Janet on a road trip, capturing the spirit of looking for love and adventure. Its sunny, laid-back vibe and nostalgic references to '70s and '80s pop culture add a warm, retro feel, highlighting the Unbreakable creator’s ability to blend contemporary themes with a throwback style.

12. Miss You Much

The powerhouse performance video for “Miss You Much” emphasizes Janet's choreography and stage presence. Released in 1989, the hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks and was certified platinum. Sena captures Janet and her dancers performing complex routines in a sleek, minimalist setting. The iconic chair routine became a signature moment in the Indiana native’s career, illustrating her as a leader in dance innovation and performance.

13. Feedback

"Feedback" marks Janet's return to the pop scene with a futuristic, edgy vibe. Released in 2008 and directed by Saam Farahmand, the music video has a cosmic setting. Janet dances in outer space, surrounded by visual effects that make her look otherworldly. Its high-energy choreography and bold visuals reaffirm her status as a pop innovator, always ready to experiment and push creative boundaries.

14. Love Will Never Do (Without You)

The video for "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" was a turning point in Janet's visual style, showing a more natural and relaxed version of herself. Herb Ritts took the director's seat to shoot the clip in black and white. It features Janet in a desert setting, looking effortlessly beautiful and free. Its minimalist approach, focusing on her expressions and simple, yet impactful choreography, allows her personality to shine, making it one of her most beloved videos.

15. Alright

Directed by Julien Temple, the "Alright" visual is a celebration of classic Hollywood with a modern twist. It offers a vibrant homage to 1930s musicals, featuring elaborate dance numbers and vintage costumes. Janet’s playful energy and lively choreography captures the spirit of old-school entertainment while infusing it with her contemporary style, making it a standout in her collection of visual masterpieces.