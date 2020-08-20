Image Image Credit Jordan Vonderhaar / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Friendship is the soul food we all need, and in Hollywood, it’s more than just brunch dates and red carpet poses — it’s survival. In a world where the spotlight can shine a little too bright and the pressure to stay relevant never lets up, a strong circle is everything. Celebrity besties remind us that even the rich and famous need their people, the ones who keep them laughing, real, and ready to face it all.

Over time, we’ve connected with these friendships like they’re our own. Whether it’s watching Oprah and Gayle take us on their road trips or cheering on Serena and Venus as they uplift each other, these bonds feel personal. They’re not just famous — they’re relatable, showing us that loyalty, love, and having someone who gets you are universal.

Hollywood might seem like it’s all about the glitz and glam, but true friendship? That’s the real flex. From on-screen duos to red-carpet queens, these friendships aren’t just goals — they’re proof that having someone in your corner makes the highs sweeter and the lows easier to carry. Let’s celebrate these iconic connections that inspire and remind us of what real friendship looks like.

1. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland

Image Image Credit Jordan Vonderhaar / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are more than childhood friends — they’re sisters bonded by love, loyalty, and shared success. From their Destiny’s Child days to supporting each other’s solo endeavors, their connection proves fame doesn’t have to create distance. Rowland has always been Beyoncé’s biggest cheerleader, and the feeling is mutual, as seen in countless interviews and award shows. Their friendship is a testament to how deep roots can weather any storm, even under the spotlight.

2. Rihanna and Melissa Forde

Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Melissa Forde and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna and Melissa Forde are the definition of day ones, sticking together through Rih’s rise from Barbados to global superstardom. Forde isn’t just Rihanna’s best friend — she’s her rock, her confidant, and the one who knows the story behind every iconic moment. Whether they’re snapping selfies or clowning each other on Instagram, their bond is pure, unfiltered love. Forde reminds us that true friends celebrate your wins like their own and hold you down through everything.

3. Jada Pinkett Smith and MC Lyte

Image Image Credit Rochelle Brodin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt MC Lyte and Jada Pinkett Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Jada Pinkett Smith and MC Lyte have shared decades of friendship, built on mutual admiration and a deep love for Black culture. Their bond reflects the beauty of women uplifting each other in spaces that often don’t make room for them. Whether it’s Lyte supporting Smith’s acting career or Jada showing up for Lyte’s hip-hop legacy, their connection is timeless. They show that friendship isn’t just about being there but being present with intention and care.

4. Ari Fletcher and Arrogant Tae

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Arrogant Tae and Ari Fletcher Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Ari Fletcher and Arrogant Tae have turned their friendship into an entire vibe, with Tae’s hairstyling magic amplifying Fletcher’s signature looks. Their bond is playful, loyal, and always dripping in luxury, making them a dynamic duo on and off the gram. Tae doesn’t just style Fletcher—he empowers her, bringing her bold personality to life through every look. Together, they remind us that friendship is about hyping each other up unapologetically.

5. Saucy Santana and Caresha

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saucy Santana and Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Saucy Santana and Caresha, aka Yung Miami, of the City Girls give us nothing but joy every time they’re together. Their friendship is a mix of pure hilarity, unmatched energy, and undeniable support for each other’s wins. Santana keeps Caresha laughing, while she hypes him up like only a bestie can. They’re the kind of friends who turn every moment into a good time, making us feel like we’re part of the crew.

6. Lala Anthony and Ciara

Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lala Anthony and Ciara Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Lala Anthony and Ciara are the blueprint for power friendships, showing us that Black women can shine together. Whether it’s attending events, supporting each other’s careers, or raising their kids side by side, they embody sisterhood. Their friendship feels real, grounded in mutual love and respect that goes deeper than Hollywood glitz. Together, they’re a reminder of how important it is to have women in your corner who truly want to see you win.

7. Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Image Image Credit Eric Charbonneau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are the ultimate bromance, blending their hilarious chemistry with genuine brotherhood. Their friendship goes beyond the screen, with playful roasts and nonstop laughs that show how much they truly enjoy each other’s company. Whether they’re teaming up for blockbuster films or clowning each other on social media, their bond feels real and unforced. Together, they remind us that friendship is about finding someone who matches your energy and keeps you laughing through it all.

8. Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran’s friendship radiates joy, proving that shared experiences and good vibes create unshakable bonds. From girls’ trips to supporting each other’s projects, they’ve built a connection that feels authentic and fun. They lift each other up, celebrating their individual successes while keeping things light and playful. Their friendship is a breath of fresh air, reminding us of the power of genuine connections in a busy world.

9. T-Boz and Chilli

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

TLC’s Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas share more than music — they share a bond forged through decades of triumph and heartbreak. Their friendship has stood the test of time, with both women being each other’s biggest advocates through every chapter of their lives. From rocking stages together to supporting each other as mothers, their connection goes beyond their iconic status. They’ve shown us that sisterhood in the music industry is rare but possible when it’s real.

10. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold

Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are besties who’ve been making us laugh since “Martin,” and their bond has only grown stronger off-screen. Their friendship is filled with unbreakable trust, laughter, and the kind of love that feels like family. They’ve supported each other through personal highs and lows, standing as a testament to what true friendship looks like in Hollywood. Together, they remind us that a good friend is like a sister you choose.

11. Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves are the ultimate Gen Z friendship goals, showing us how to slay and support each other at the same time. From coordinating looks to hyping each other’s businesses, they prove that collaboration beats competition every time. Their connection is fresh, fun, and filled with mutual love that feels effortless. Together, they’ve built a friendship that radiates confidence and Black girl magic.

12. Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji

Image Image Credit Momodu Mansaray / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji’s friendship blossomed on the set of “Insecure,” but it’s their off-screen bond that keeps us smiling. They’re each other’s biggest hype women, always showing love and pride for the other’s achievements. Whether it’s sharing heartfelt words or cracking jokes, their connection feels as real as the characters they brought to life. Their friendship reminds us of the beauty in finding someone who not only sees your vision but also helps you shine brighter.

13. Barack Obama and Joe Biden

Image Image Credit Kevin Dietsch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama and Joe Biden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s friendship is the kind of partnership that defines loyalty and trust on the highest level. From their White House days to their personal moments, their bond feels rooted in mutual respect and genuine care. Whether they’re sharing heartfelt birthday posts or reminiscing about their time as a team, their connection shows the power of standing side by side through thick and thin. Their relationship stands as a testament to what it means to lead with both heart and camaraderie.

14. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s friendship is the perfect blend of opposites attracting, creating a connection that’s as unexpected as it is authentic. From cooking together to sharing laughs on their TV show, they’ve built a bond that breaks stereotypes and radiates mutual admiration. Their friendship thrives on mutual respect, shared creativity, and an undeniable vibe that keeps audiences entertained.