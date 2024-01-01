Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to music that uplifts, inspires, and radiates confidence, Lizzo is the reigning queen. Her discography is filled with lyrics that celebrate self-love, body positivity, and resilience — themes that resonate deeply with her fans. These types of messages have spanned across all of her albums, from Lizzobangers to Special. Whether you’re conquering the world or dancing in your mirror, her words remind you to love yourself unapologetically. These 14 iconic Lizzo lyrics embody her spirit, connecting with listeners while pushing boundaries in music and culture. Let’s break down her most unforgettable lines and why they mean so much to her fans.

1. Truth Hurts: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b**ch.”

This lyric from the 36-year-old's breakout hit became a global anthem of self-confidence. With unapologetic swagger, it reclaims personal power, making listeners feel invincible. "Truth Hurts" skyrocketed herto fame, proving her authenticity resonated with millions. This line turned into a cultural catchphrase, often quoted in captions, memes, and beyond, celebrating individuality and self-worth.

2. Truth Hurts: “Why men great ’til they gotta be great?”

This lyric became a cultural touchstone, sparking conversations about relationships and accountability. Lizzo’s wit and directness shine through, calling out mediocrity with humor and sass. Fans embraced this line as a rallying cry for higher standards and self-respect.

3. Juice: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, don’t say it ’cause I know I’m cute.”

A playful nod to self-affirmation, this lyric highlights the Coconut Oil singer’s humor and charm. In "Juice," she flips the script on beauty standards, encouraging fans to celebrate their unique glow. It’s the ultimate feel-good bop that makes you want to strut like the main character of your own story.

4. Juice: “Blame it on my juice, baby.”

"Juice" is Lizzo’s ultimate confidence anthem, and this lyric captures the infectious energy of the song. It’s a playful assertion of self-worth, urging fans to own their power and celebrate themselves unapologetically. This line embodies the singer’s magnetic personality and her ability to make everyone feel seen.

5. Good As Hell: “If I’m shinin’, everybody gonna shine.”

As a total feel-good anthem, "Good as Hell" is all about lifting others as you rise. This lyric celebrates communal empowerment, reminding us that true joy comes from sharing our success with others. It’s the perfect soundtrack for self-care and hyping up your crew.

6. Good As Hell: “Boss up and change your life, you can have it all, no sacrifice.”

In another standout lyric from "Good as Hell," the Detroit-born star empowers listeners to take control of their destiny. It’s a call to action to break free from limitations and embrace ambition without apology. This line reflects Lizzo’s relentless pursuit of greatness and her encouragement for others to do the same.

7. Good As Hell: “I do my hair toss, check my nails, baby, how you feelin’? Feelin’ good as hell!”

Few lyrics capture Lizzo’s feel-good energy as perfectly as this one. It’s a self-care anthem that encourages fans to embrace small acts of self-love. Whether it’s a fresh hairstyle or painted nails, this line reminds us that confidence often starts with the little things.

8. Tempo: “I’m like chardonnay, get better over time.”

Teaming up with Missy Elliott, the inspiring songstress serves up this smooth metaphor for confidence and growth. "Tempo" is a celebration of thick bodies and self-love, with this lyric standing out as an ode to aging gracefully and thriving on your own terms.

9. Tempo: “Thick thighs save lives.”

This cheeky lyric has become a mantra for body positivity. By embracing her curves and encouraging others to do the same, the Grammy Award winner challenges traditional beauty norms and redefines what it means to feel sexy. It’s empowering, fun, and undeniably Lizzo.

10. Cuz I Love You: “I’m crying 'cause I love you.”

The vulnerability in this lyric captures the pop singer’s ability to balance boldness with raw emotion. "Cuz I Love You" showcases her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling, resonating with anyone who has ever been overwhelmed by love. This lyric reminds fans it’s okay to wear your heart on your sleeve and share your vulnerabilities proudly.

11. Special: “In case nobody told you today, you’re special.”

This line encapsulates Lizzo’s mission to uplift her audience. "Special" is a love letter to individuality, serving as a reminder that everyone deserves recognition and kindness. It’s a message that resonates deeply in a world often focused on criticism.

12. About D**n Time: “It’s bad b**ch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty.”

The BET Award winner’s knack for creating viral moments shines in this lyric from her chart-topping single. "About Damn Time" is all about reclaiming your space and stepping into your power. This line, in particular, became a fan favorite for its humor and relatability.

13. Rumors: “They don’t know I do it for the culture.”

In this lyric on her hit with Cardi B, Lizzo addresses critics while reaffirming her dedication to authenticity and representation. "Rumors" is a bold response to negativity, and this line stands out as a declaration of pride in her roots. It’s a reminder that her artistry is deeply intertwined with her identity and community.

14. Soulmate: “True love finally happens when you by yourself.”

In "Soulmate," the Big Grrrl Small World artist turns self-love into a spiritual journey. This lyric highlights the importance of finding happiness within yourself before seeking it in others. It’s a profound message delivered with her signature mix of humor and wisdom, leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

The pop star’s lyrics are more than just words — they’re declarations of self-love, resilience, and cultural pride. Her ability to blend humor, vulnerability, and empowerment has created anthems that resonate across generations. From dance floors to quiet moments of reflection, Lizzo’s words remind us to love ourselves fully and unapologetically. Here’s to celebrating her legacy, one lyric at a time.