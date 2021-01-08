Image Image Credit Timothy Norris/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wiz Khalifa, Wale, and DJ Quik Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some rap songs reflect the deep connection artists feel to their roots and the places that shaped their identities. These tracks often serve as love letters to the neighborhoods and cities that provided the backdrop for their early lives, which offers listeners a glimpse into the environment that influenced their music and personal growth. Such songs not only celebrate the positive aspects of these places, but they also acknowledge the struggles and challenges that come with them.

One iconic example is Tupac Shakur's "California Love," which celebrated the vibrant culture and lifestyle of the late rapper's adult stomping grounds. With its infectious beat and vivid lyrics, the song painted a picture of the state's diverse landscape, from the sunny beaches to the gritty streets of Los Angeles. Similarly, Will Smith's "Miami" was an ode to what is presumably one of the Fresh Prince's favorite residences to vibe and relax.

Similarly, JAY-Z's "Empire State of Mind," featuring Alicia Keys, is a powerful tribute to New York City. The song captured the essence of the city that never sleeps and conveyed his journey from the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn to becoming a global icon, while Alicia Keys' soaring chorus evokes the dreams and possibilities that New York represents. "Empire State of Mind" resonated with anyone who has ever been inspired by the Big Apple.

These hometown anthems go beyond mere geographic references; they encapsulated the artists' personal narratives and collective experiences of their communities. Whether it's Nas' vivid storytelling of life in Queensbridge on "NY State of Mind" or Big Boi of OutKast's ode to "West Savannah," these songs offered listeners an intimate look at the places that shaped the artists' lives and careers. Check out 19 memorable examples below.

1. Empire State of Mind – JAY-Z and Alicia Keys

"Empire State of Mind" is taken from JAY-Z's The Blueprint 3. Produced by Al Shux, it sampled "Love on a Two-Way Street" by The Moments and served as a tribute to New York City. Initially written by Angela Hunte and Janet Sewell-Ulepic, the song was reworked by JAY, who added new verses and kept Keys on the hook.

The song received critical acclaim, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, and sold over 9 million units in the United States. Its music video features JAY-Z and Keys performing in various New York locations. Keys also recorded a successful sequel, "Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down".

2. Welcome to Atlanta – Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris

"Welcome to Atlanta,” a celebration of the Georgia metropolis, was released as the second single from Jermaine Dupri's Instructions and as a hidden track on Ludacris' Word of Mouf. The song sampled "Five Minutes of Funk" by Whodini and "Do It Baby" by The Miracles. Dupri also produced an official “Coast 2 Coast” remix that featured Sean “Diddy” Combs, Murphy Lee, and Snoop Dogg, all of whom represented their own cities of NYC, St. Louis, and Long Beach, respectively.

The music video, directed by Marc Klasfeld, showcased a tour of Atlanta's nightlife with cameos from notable local figures like Lil Jon, T.I., Usher, and Dominique Wilkins. The remix clip, directed by Benny Boom, did not feature Ludacris but included performances by Lee, Snoop, and Diddy.

3. Black and Yellow – Wiz Khalifa

"Black and Yellow" is taken from Wiz Khalifa’s third studio album, Rolling Papers. Released as the lead single and produced by Stargate, the upbeat offering paid tribute to Khalifa's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and became his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video highlighted various iconic Pittsburgh locations and sports teams and cemented the song's connection to the city.

The song's popularity led to numerous remixes and parodies, especially in support of local sports teams around the country. The official remix, "Black & Yellow (G-Mix)", featured Snoop Dogg, Juicy J, and T-Pain, with Khalifa adding a new verse.

4. Nolia Clap – UTP (Juvenile, Wacko, and Skip)

"Nolia Clap" is a song by Southern hip hop trio UTP, a collective formed by Juvenile after his departure from Cash Money Records. The lead single from the group’s debut studio album, The Beginning of the End..., was a tribute to New Orleans and some of its neighborhoods – including what was the Magnolia Projects in the city’s 11th ward.

The song's remix was also featured on The Beginning of the End..., while a re-remix included in the Nolia Clap (EP) featured guest appearances from Z-Ro, Bun B, Earl Hayes, Slim Thug, T.I., and Hot Wright. The music video, filmed in the Magnolia Projects, included cameos by B.G., Nelly, and Chopper Young City from Da Band.

5. California Love – Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Roger Troutman

Essentially, "California Love" -- both the initial drop and its remix -- was 2Pac's comeback single after his prison release and his official debut with Death Row Records. The song, included on All Eyez on Me, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and charts in Italy, New Zealand, and Sweden. It was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

The original version sampled Joe Cocker's "Woman to Woman," while the remix sampled Kleeer's "Intimate Connection" and featured Roger Troutman's talk box chorus from "West Coast Poplock." The song's music video, directed by Hype Williams, drew inspiration from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and featured a futuristic desert setting with cameos from notable actors and artists. A second video, continuing the story, depicted a house party celebration.

6. South Bronx – Boogie Down Productions

"South Bronx" is a song by the KRS-One-led Boogie Down Productions and was released as the lead single from their debut album, Criminal Minded. Named after New York City's South Bronx, the song served as an anthem for the area and was a diss track aimed at MC Shan in response to his song "The Bridge," marking a key moment in the Bridge Wars.

Produced by KRS and DJ Scott La Rock, the track was notably influential to the point where it even impacted the new jack swing genre. The composition featured samples from James Brown’s "Get Up Offa That Thing," "Funky Drummer," and "Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved," using a variety of pitches to create a distinctive sound. The song gained significant attention when Kool DJ Red Alert played it on the radio.

7. Rock City – Royce da 5’9” and Eminem

"Rock City" was a song by Royce da 5'9" that featured Eminem and was released as the third single from Royce's debut album, Rock City (Version 2.0). Notably, the album was released through MNRK Music Group and Game Recordings after Columbia Records declined the original version. The song, a detailed ode to the artists’ hometown of Detroit, stands as Royce's most successful single outside his work with Slaughterhouse and Bad Meets Evil.

The music video depicted a woman playing a record while watching a news report before alternating between scenes of Royce driving his convertible and performing on stage, with Eminem appearing in the live performance scenes. Late rapper Proof, from Eminem's group D12, made a cameo near the end of the video.

8. N.Y. State of Mind – Nas

"N.Y. State of Mind" is a pivotal track by Nas from his debut album, Illmatic. Produced by DJ Premier, the single sampled jazz tracks by Joe Chambers and Donald Byrd and created a gritty backdrop over a drum break from Kool & the Gang's "N.T." As far as subject matter, Nas delivered introspective verses depicting the harsh realities of New York City's streets. The song's impact resonated through its inclusion in cultural compilations like the Norton Anthology of African American Literature and its placement in media, such as in video games and on television shows like “Ozark.”

Its legacy is cemented with critical acclaim and rankings, with many considering the song among the greatest in Hip Hop history thanks to the beat alone. "N.Y. State of Mind" remains a cornerstone of Nas' career and is celebrated for its vivid portrayal of urban life and its influence on rap culture.

9. East 1999 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

"East 1999" was Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's second single released from their album E. 1999 Eternal. Notably, this was one of five songs on the album to feature member Flesh-N-Bone, who wasn't signed to Ruthless with the rest of the group.

Produced by Tony C and DJ U-Neek, the track gave listeners an unfiltered look into the life as a hustler in Bone Thugs’ hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. This was further accentuated by a matching visual that saw the members delivering their rhymes in a dark, almost-gothic setting.

10. Georgia – Ludacris, Field Mob, and Jamie Foxx

"Georgia" was a collaborative single by Southern Hip Hop duo Field Mob and Ludacris with production from DJ Vudu Spellz. Initially released on Ludacris' compilation album, Disturbing tha Peace, the song gained further prominence on Field Mob's Light Poles and Pine Trees album soon after. The song is an ode to Georgia, with Luda representing Atlanta and his collaborators introducing the world to the smaller town of Albany.

The track sampled Ray Charles' "Georgia On My Mind" in its original radio version, with Jamie Foxx – who famously played the late performer – delivering Charles' parts in subsequent releases. Despite Foxx's vocal contribution, he did not appear in the music video. A remix featuring Lil Wayne, focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, was also released on Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 mixtape.

11. Southside – Lil’ Keke

"Southside" was a standout single by Houston rapper Lil' Keke from his debut album, Don't Mess Wit Texas. Produced by Double D, the song gained popularity with its distinct “southside dance,” which was showcased in a music video directed by Marty Thomas.

The track sampled "Friends" by Whodini, which added to its nostalgic appeal. A notable remix featuring Memphis rapper 8Ball was later included on Lil' Keke's third album, It Was All A Dream, further expanding the song's reach and cultural impact within the Hip Hop community.

12. Miami – Will Smith

Even though he hails from West Philadelphia, Will Smith has plenty of love for a certain Florida city. Taken from Big Willie Style, "Miami" was a lively single about the beach town’s vibrant atmosphere. The song sampled The Whispers' "And the Beat Goes On" and achieved plenty of chart success, including its peak placement at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The accompanying music video, which blended scenes of Smith and his band enduring freezing temperatures in Philadelphia before escaping to Miami's warmth, featured early appearances of Eva Mendes and incorporated samples from Gloria Estefan's hits "Conga" and "You'll Be Mine (Party Time)". "Miami" also won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Male Video.

13. Virginia – Clipse

Clipse’s "Virginia" was a standout track that paid homage to the duo's home state and its impact on their lives and careers. Released as part of their album Lord Willin', the song celebrated Virginia's cultural influence and the gritty realities of street life in the region.

Through sharp lyricism and a beat provided by The Neptunes, Clipse, composed of brothers Pusha T and Malice, lyrically navigated their upbringing in Virginia Beach and highlighted both the pride and challenges of their environment. The song not only helped to solidify the duo’s place in Hip Hop, but also cemented Virginia's presence on the rap map.

14. DC or Nothing – Wale

“DC or Nothing” was a standout from Wale’s breakthrough album and Maybach Music debut, Ambition. Produced by Tone P, the track saw the rapper provide a vivid account of the nation’s capital and its ups and downs, from its majority African-American history and political background to its issues with crime – even in a neighborhood where an iconic HBCU calls home.

The introspective and unflinching effort was one of many songs released by Wale in honor of his DMV background, which included radio bangers like “Pretty Girls” with Gucci Mane and Weensey, “Clappers” with Juicy J and Nicki Minaj, and “Bait” with go-go outfit TCB.

15. Born and Raised in Compton – DJ Quik

"Born & Raised In Compton" marked the debut single of DJ Quik, a pioneering rapper and producer, which was released as part of his first major-label album, Quik Is the Name. Produced and written by Quik himself, the song is notable for its sampling of tracks by Isaac Hayes, Funkadelic, 8th Day, and N.W.A., blending elements of funk and West Coast Hip Hop.

The single achieved significant success, peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. It also remains one of DJ Quik's highest-charting songs, second only to "Tonite," and solidified his reputation as a formidable force in the rap scene with its gritty portrayal of Compton life and distinctive musical style.

16. Homecoming – Kanye West and Chris Martin

"Homecoming" was a song by Kanye West from Graduation that featured Chris Martin. Co-written and produced with Warryn Campbell, the track evolved from an earlier recording titled "Home (Windy)" and was inspired by Common's "I Used to Love H.E.R." It served as an ode to West's hometown of Chicago, personifying the city as a former love named Wendy. Martin's contribution added a blend of gospel and rock elements.

Released as the aforementioned album's final single, "Homecoming" charted modestly in the US, but achieved top-10 success in several European countries. The accompanying black-and-white music video, filmed in Chicago, featured West navigating the city's streets and landmarks.

17. Deja Vu – Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz

"Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)" was the debut single by Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz from their album Make It Reign. Produced by KNS and built around a sample of Steely Dan's "Black Cow", the song quickly became a hit, peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning platinum certification for its sales. The track featured an opening sample from Jerry Rivera's "Amores Como El Nuestro" and is notable for its remixes, including versions by Frankenstein, Ayatollah, and a notable Bad Boy remix featuring MaSe, The LOX, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The original iteration primarily revolved around Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz's experiences and lifestyle in New York City, specifically focusing on the uptown area of Manhattan. The song portrayed their journey through the city streets, highlighting their hustle, confidence, and success in music. It also reflected on their rise to fame and the recognition they gained as artists.

18. West Savannah – OutKast

"West Savannah" is a track by the iconic OutKast and was featured on the breakout album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. The song was performed entirely by Big Boi and explored themes of identity, community, and the challenges he faced growing up in Savannah, Georgia.

Musically, "West Savannah" was a nostalgic mix of Hip Hop and soul, showcasing OutKast's innovative approach to storytelling and their ability to capture the essence of Southern life. Big Boi's lyrics touched on personal struggles, dreams, and the complexities of youth in the city he was born and offered a glimpse into the duo's early experiences.

19. Raise Up – Peter Pablo

Alongside Timbaland, Petey Pablo scored a hit with "Raise Up," a tribute to his hometown of Greenville and the state of North Carolina. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the music video features Pablo representing the Tarheel state and calling on the audience to "take your shirt off, twist it 'round yo' hand, spin it like a helicopter." The song sampled "Enta Omri" by Hossam Ramzy and included an allusion to Beenie Man's dancehall single, "Who Am I (Sim Simma)".

As a fun fact, the song's premise involved naming various North Carolina towns, which Pablo later revealed were locations of state prisons. "Raise Up" became a cultural staple and was regularly played at UNC football games by The Marching Tar Heels, as well as by the Carolina Hurricanes, who adopted it as their official goal song. The album it appeared on, Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry, also featured an "All Cities remix" where Pablo shouted out cities and regions across the US, and a USA-themed remix dedicated to the victims and survivors of the September 11 attacks.