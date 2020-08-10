Image Image Credit Lars Niki / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Misa Hylton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Misa Hylton is synonymous with Hip Hop and fashion. Hailing from Mount Vernon, New York, the Japanese and Jamaican, West Indian mother, entrepreneur, fashion stylist, designer, educator and certified life coach wears many hats but her creativity powers them all. She carved out a unique space for herself in the early ’90s — arguably the most formative years of Hip Hop fashion — styling everyone from Jodeci to Mary J. Blige and Lil' Kim, with whom she would create some of her most notable and prolific work. Throughout the fashionista’s revolutionary career, she's empowered countless men and women with her unique perspective and led by example. Let's get into the 15 lessons Hylton taught us about women's fashion below!

1. Style is in everything you do

Hylton believes that style is the way that you do everything. It's not just limited to your clothing choices; it’s also the way you write your name or live your life. That belief has allowed her to seamlessly work in both fashion and as a life coach. It also dictates the way the designer creates in the world.

2. Creativity is a superpower

According to the industry pioneer, creativity is about thinking outside of the box. In an interview with The Cut, she shared, "The way I create, the energy I create, is authentic. It's about connecting with the client, understanding the goals of the label and the artist, and taking it all in." From custom looks created in collaboration with Lil' Kim to more recent work with rapper Flo Milii and clothing brand MCM, Hylton has displayed her unique creativity for decades.

3. Ghetto is fabulous

During the ’90s, the term “Ghetto Fabulous” had negative connotations for certain people. However, Hylton loved the label because it represented where she and her clients were from and, more precisely, where they were going. Through her work, the revolutionary creative reclaimed the term to make it positive and impactful.

4. Mix the accessible with the inaccessible

The fashion architect often speaks about mixing the accessible with the inaccessible to give fans something to aspire to while still simultaneously relating to them. For example, when she styled Blige's "Not Gon’ Cry" music video, featuring an off-the-runway Fendi Mongolian fur coat, she paired it with twisty earrings — staples in African American fashion. Another example was for Missy Elliott's Under Construction album cover where she paired a custom Dapper Dan pink snorkel jacket with jeans and Adidas sneakers.

5. Empower others through fashion

As a stylist, Hylton has always empowered women through fashion; she has helped artists to find and develop their visual language. With her Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, the multi-hyphenate takes it a step further by nurturing, uplifting and sharing knowledge with others. She seems to understand that fashion is not just confined to the physical — it is also about wellness and mental health.

6. Represent your culture

Hylton’s career has highlighted the importance of incorporating cultural heritage into fashion. As a multicultural creative whose father was Black and mother was Japanese and Jamaican, she had a lot of influences to pull from her upbringing. Blending those influences into her daily work, the stylist taught everyone to celebrate their roots and always incorporate their identity and history into their craft.

7. Pioneer trends

From Lil' Kim to Elliott, Hylton has always pioneered trends by getting into her clients’ minds. She spends time with them, listens to their music, and figures out who their demographic is to assess how they want to come across. As a trendsetter, Hylton has shown that it’s essential to be innovative and stay ahead of the curve.

8. Versatility is key

The famed designer’s work spans various styles — from glamorous red carpet looks to everyday wear and custom creations. Whether she worked with edgy artists like R&B group Total or more feminine artists like Ashanti, Hylton’s versatile nature and ability to work with others have always served her well. Even her passions outside of fashion like psychology and running her fashion academy reflect the importance of a versatile wardrobe that allows the ability to adapt one's style to different occasions and moods.

9. Break stereotypes

With a career that is a testament to breaking stereotypes, Hylton often speaks about how being in alignment with God, her gifts and in the right place at the right time positioned her for the opportunities in her career. She didn’t study fashion or even know styling was a career path. The trailblazer has also broken stereotypes by being a multi-talented creator; she has been an artist manager, life coach, brand owner and working mother throughout her career.

10. Confidence is the best accessory

"What I want young women to pay attention to would be some of the things that got me along the way and that I kept close to me in my journey,” Hylton said during a 2020 interview with Coveteur. “That’s having courage, believing in myself, having integrity, being able to pick myself up when I fall down and continue to move forward and not give up until I reach my goal." Above all, she seems to believe that confidence is the most important accessory. No matter what you wear, carrying yourself with self-assurance can make any outfit look extraordinary.

11. Be resourceful

Resourcefulness is a key factor in Hylton’s success, especially in the early days of her career. There was no direct path for her as she trekked through uncharted territory. Before Hip Hop became the influential global brand it is today, stylists had a tough time getting brands or showrooms to loan clothes to artists. Her resourcefulness led her to begin creating custom pieces and working with up-and-coming designers.

12. Don't be afraid to switch your hair up

Hylton has sported every hairstyle and hair color in the book — braids, bobs and pixie cuts in blonde, red and brunette. She is notably known for her iconic blonde hair looks. Since the artist was a young girl, hair has always been one of her outlets of creativity.

13. Stand your ground on your creativity

Many of Hylton’s most iconic looks were often met with trepidation and resistance from others who weren’t as risk-taking as she was. However, she always stood her ground on her vision, and in the end, her looks prevailed.