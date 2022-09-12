Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Tigger, Keyshia Chanté, Free, Julissa Bermudez and Terrence J Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before TikTok, Instagram or YouTube dominated the music discovery space, BET’s “106 & Park” held it down as the ultimate destination for Hip Hop and R&B fans. The daily countdown show quickly became a staple of Black entertainment, shaping music trends and youth culture across the country. After school, living rooms and dorm lounges turned into viewing parties where the latest videos dropped, new artists got introduced and fan-favorite stars pulled up for in-person interviews that instantly went viral.

The energy of “106 & Park” extended beyond the music. The hosts helped drive the show’s influence, setting trends, cracking jokes and building relationships with the artists and the audience alike. Over the years, the program saw several transitions, with each hosting duo (or squad) bringing their own dynamic to the iconic stage.

Since the final televised episode aired, many of those familiar faces have taken on new roles in entertainment, entrepreneurship and beyond. Here’s a look at where the hosts are today. If you missed it, you can check when said hosts reunited during a BET Awards tribute here.

1. A.J. Calloway

A.J. Calloway helped define the early identity of “106 & Park” with his laid-back charisma and deep ties to the culture. As one-half of the original hosting duo, he set the tone for what a music countdown show could be during the turn of the century. After leaving the show, Calloway spent over a decade as a correspondent on “Extra,” interviewing some of the biggest names in entertainment. He subsequently parted ways with that show following allegations of misconduct, and has kept a relatively low profile since.

2. Free (Marie Wright)

Free brought warmth, edge and deep musical knowledge to “106 & Park,” becoming one of the most beloved TV personalities of her era. After her departure, she continued to work in radio, including stints with Power 105.1 and SiriusXM. Beyond broadcasting, Free became active in philanthropy, supporting causes related to women’s health and underserved youth. She has seemingly remained selective about her public appearances but continues to be celebrated for her contributions to Hip Hop culture, particularly as a pioneering Black woman in media.

3. Big Tigger

Big Tigger (Darian Morgan) stepped in as a temporary host of “106 & Park” following the exit of A.J. and Free, bringing his signature energy from “Rap City: Tha Basement.” Though his time on the show was rather brief, he remained a key figure on BET throughout that period. In the years since, Tigger stayed active in media, hosting “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on Atlanta’s V-103 and producing various BET specials.

4. Julissa Bermudez

Julissa Bermudez co-hosted “106 & Park” alongside Big Tigger during a transitional period in the show’s run. Known for her poise and professionalism, she went on to host red carpets, music specials and lifestyle content across networks like MTV, BET and E! News. She also starred in the reality show “Empire Girls” with Adrienne Bailon (who previously held guest host duties on “106 & Park”). In recent years, Julissa has leaned into entrepreneurship and content creation, building platforms centered on beauty, wellness and Latina representation in media.

5. Terrence J

Terrence Jenkins turned his “106 & Park” run into a springboard for a thriving entertainment career. After leaving the show, he co-starred in the Think Like a Man franchise, hosted “E! News,” and authored the book “The Wealth of My Mother’s Wisdom.” He’s also been involved in film production and brand partnerships while mentoring up-and-coming creatives. Terrence remains a steady presence in media, balancing red carpet coverage, business ventures and philanthropy.

6. Rocsi Diaz

Rocsi Diaz brought her New Orleans flair and journalistic instincts to “106 & Park,” where she co-hosted alongside Terrence J. After leaving BET, she expanded further into entertainment reporting with “Entertainment Tonight” and later appeared on shows across HLN, VH1 and CNN Latino. Rocsi also uses her platform to speak on wellness, Latinx identity and her journey in the industry. She continues to host and moderate high-profile events while staying connected to her music roots.

7. Bow Wow

By the time Bow Wow (Shad Moss) became a host, he was already a Hip Hop household name — his consistent reign on the show’s video countdown and appearances also earned him the title of Mr. 106 & Park. Moving into hosting gave the platform a familiar face during its final years, and he quickly became the anchor of the its evolving format. Since the show’s end, he’s focused on acting, reality television, brand deals and (of course) music. Ultimately, Bow Wow stayed in the public eye while also making behind-the-scenes moves in a wealth of different avenues.

8. Paigion

Paigion (Kimberly Walker) was part of BET’s effort to refresh “106 & Park” with a new crew of young talent in its later years. A Detroit native with radio experience, she brought comedic timing and relatability to her on-air role. After her time on BET, Paigion returned to radio and started building her own brand online through YouTube, digital hosting and original content. She continues to blend entertainment with storytelling while representing for women in Hip Hop and urban media.

9. Shorty Da Prince

Shorty Da Prince added Midwestern energy to the “106 & Park” lineup during its multi-host format. Already an established radio personality, he used the platform to reach a national audience before returning to radio full-time. Over the years, he’s held hosting positions in St. Louis, Detroit and the DMV, and remains involved in local initiatives focused on youth and music. Shorty is still active in broadcasting and community work, keeping a steady presence in regional media.

10. Miss Mykie

As part of the multi-host rotation, Miss Mykie (Mykel Gray) brought a unique blend of HBCU pride and digital savvy to “106 & Park.” She also became the first host to fully embrace social media as part of the show’s evolution. After her tenure, she continued building her brand online with “The Tea,” a talk show she launched via Instagram — well ahead of the current livestream trend. She remains active as a content creator and real estate agent, and often appears at events focused on Black women in media.

11. Keshia Chanté

Keshia Chanté joined “106 & Park” as a co-host during its final stretch and immediately brought a seasoned presence to the show. A decorated R&B singer in Canada with several awards under her belt, she balanced on-camera charisma with industry insight. After the show ended, she returned home and became a host for “Entertainment Tonight Canada” while continuing her music career (one example being when she made headlines after past collaborator Drake brought her onstage for OVO Fest). All-in-all, she remains a respected figure in both Canadian media and R&B circles.