While it’s not uncommon for rappers to receive coveted platinum plaques, getting that diamond certification is a different ball game. The badge of honor is reserved for those who have sold more than 10 million album-equivalent units. Over the years, we've seen many icons rise to the top and accomplish nearly everything except securing the exclusive diamond album status. Despite their fame and massive success, superstars such as JAY-Z, Kanye West, Drake and Dr. Dre have yet to achieve the milestone, though they do have diamond singles under their belts.

These Diamond Club projects have left a permanent mark on Hip Hop, influencing the genre in remarkable ways. Let's look at the 10 Hip Hop LPs that have achieved the incomparable feat.

1. 2Pac — All Eyez On Me

2Pac’s All Eyez On Me dual disc was released in 1996 under Death Row Records. It received a diamond certification after selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The LP included timeless hits, such as "California Love," "2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted," "How Do U Want It" and "I Ain't Mad At Cha" as well as features from Nate Dogg, Method Man, K-Ci & JoJo, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and more. Its record-breaking sales and long-lasting influence anchored All Eyez on Me as a landmark in Hip Hop history.

2. The Notorious B.I.G. — Life After Death

In 1997, shortly after The Notorious B.I.G.'s untimely passing, Life After Death was released. It provided fans with a profound glimpse into the rapper's life through a double-disc journey. Featured artists like 112, JAY-Z, Lil’ Kim, Mase, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony also added to the project’s rhythm and flavor. The masterpiece starring Biggie's lyrical genius quickly became a commercial success, selling 690,000 copies in its first week alone. Standout tracks, such as "Hypnotize," "Mo Money Mo Problems" and "Sky's the Limit," dominated the charts and continue to influence a new generation of talented musicians.

3. MC Hammer — Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em

Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em by MC Hammer represents a notable moment in Hip Hop history. This momentous work brought rap music into the mainstream like never before and earned its diamond certification shortly after being released in ‘90. Hit singles included "U Can't Touch This," which became a cultural phenomenon thanks to iconic dance moves and a catchy chorus. Other notable tracks were "Pray," "Have You Seen Her" and "Here Comes the Hammer." MC Hammer’s success with this LP cemented his legacy as a ’90s pop culture icon.

4. Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill was the first female rapper to be certified diamond with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 422,624 copies in its first week, the project broke the previous record for first-week sales by a female artist. At the 41st Grammy Awards, Hill won five out of her 10 nominations. This body of work obviously speaks for itself. Its singles "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and "Ex-Factor" distinguished Hill as a legendary talent. Her collaborations with Carlos Santana, Mary J. Blige, and D'Angelo added depth to the offering’s soulful sound. Overall, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is a timeless classic that is still in many fans’ rotations.

5. Nelly — Country Grammar

In 2016, Nelly's debut release, Country Grammar, became the eighth Hip Hop album ever to be certified diamond. With hit singles like "Country Grammar (Hot S**t)", "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me," the 17-track offering quickly rose to the top of the charts. Notable collaborations included Cedric The Entertainer's comedic skits, appearances by Nelly's rap group the St. Lunatics, and bars by Lil Wayne. Fortunately for Hip Hop enthusiasts, this was only the beginning of the St. Louis native’s long run of success in the music industry.

6. Outkast — Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential Hip Hop albums ever, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below became the best-selling rap album of all time with a 13-times platinum certification. On Sept. 29, 2023, Outkast released a limited-edition collector's vinyl of the 2003 project on their website. Today, the timeless masterpiece continues to hook audiences with its innovative sound and groundbreaking creativity.

7. Eminem — The Eminem Show

In March 2007, The Eminem Show received a diamond certification that confirmed its massive success. Em's multifaceted talent was evident throughout the 2002 album, as he delivered impressive lyrics and produced many of the beats himself. The famed "Without Me” and several features, including D12, Dr. Dre and Nate Dogg, also appeared on the record. We are still waiting to see who can compete with the proud Detroit artist who became the only rapper to have earned two solo diamond studio albums.

8. Eminem — The Marshall Mathers LP

A seminal work in Hip Hop, The Marshall Mathers LP included many of Slim Shady’s most iconic songs. "Kim" stood out as Eminem delivered a raw emotional intensity in what felt like the exact opposite of a love letter. Another standout track was "Stan," a storytelling masterpiece whose title was officially recognized by the Oxford English Dictionary over 15 years after its 2000 release. Those songs, combined with the LP’s massive commercial success, confirmed Eminem's position as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

9. 2Pac — Greatest Hits

This dual disc compilation was comprised of timeless hits like "California Love," "Dear Mama," "To Live & Die In LA" and "Hail Mary." Twelve years after its 1998 release, 2Pac's Greatest Hits surpassed 10 million sales, achieving the prestigious diamond certification from the RIAA. In honor of the Harlem native’s 40th birthday, five of his albums — including his first three solo drops — were released for the first time on iTunes.

10. Eminem – Curtain Call: The Hits

Like the living legend he is, Eminem has also had a greatest hits album go diamond. The compilation Curtain Call: The Hits was released in 2005 and featured some of Em’s best lyrical moments, including “Sing For A Moment,” “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “The Way I am,” “Like Toy Soldiers” and more. The RIAA honored the project with diamond status on March 8, 2022.