Rihanna passes The Beatles and JAY-Z on most Top 40 Hot 100 hits list

That Rihanna reign just won't let up.

By Tamantha Gunn
Rihanna Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rihanna is still a force to be reckoned with in the music scene, although she hasn’t dropped an album in over four years.

According to Chart Data, the Anti singer just made history as her new single with PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Believe It,” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 23. This track gives Rih her 51st Top 40 hit on the chart, allowing her to move past The Beatles and JAY-Z on the list.

Rih has now become the tenth artist in history to have more than 50 Top 40 hits. With “Believe It,” Rih has now charted on the Hot 100 for each of the pas three decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s).

Back in February, Rihanna’s Anti album made history, as it charted on the Billboard 200 for four years straight since its 2016 release, making her the first black female artist to achieve such accomplishment.

The “Love On The Brain” songstress recently opened up about her forthcoming album in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” she says. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she said. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

She also opened up to Vogue about how the album would be reggae-inspired.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves.”

Congrats to Rihanna on her huge achievement.

