Rihanna’s ‘ANTI’ has now spent four years charting on the Billboard 200

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. While Rihanna is busy building her empire, her 2016 album ANTI is continuing to make history.

According to Billboard, ANTI has charted on the Billboard 200 for four years since its 2016 release. This makes Rihanna the first black female artist to achieve such accomplishment. The album is currently sitting at No. 162 on the chart after falling down two spots from last week.

ANTI, which peaked at No. 1 following its release, features hits like “Love on The Brain,” “Needed Me,” and “Work.” The album went on to go triple platinum and earn a few Grammy nominations.

While we are patiently waiting for Rih to drop her ninth studio album, she gave fans a sneak peek of who she is working with in the studio.

Rih took to her Instagram story on Feb. 13 to reveal that she and The Neptunes were working together on her next album.

“Gang. Back in da STU,” she captioned a photo of a soundboard that read “The Neptunes.”

Rih previously hinted at the collaboration during an interview with The Cut.

“I’m going to be in the studio [on Valentine’s Day],” she told the outlet. “I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time.”

A short while after, she admitted that the mystery producer was indeed Pharrell.

“Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell,” she admitted.

While we don’t know much about the new album, we do know that it is reggae-inspired.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” she told Vogue about the project. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves.”

Congratulations to Rihanna on her huge accomplishment for ANTI!