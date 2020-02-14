Rihanna reveals she’s working with The Neptunes for ninth album

Navy alert — Rihanna is officially in the studio. The Fenty CEO’s devoted fans have been waiting over a year for her ninth studio album, but this latest collaboration will be worth the wait.

RiRi took to her Instagram Story on Thursday evening (Feb. 13) to reveal that she and The Neptunes are working together on her next album.

“Gang. Back in da STU,” she captioned a photo of a soundboard that read “The Neptunes.”

Rihanna previously hinted at the collaboration during an interview with The Cut.

“I’m going to be in the studio [on Valentine’s Day],” she told the outlet. “I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time.”

Not long after, RiRi revealed that the mystery producer was none other than Pharrell.

“Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell,” she admitted.

The pair last collaborated in 2017 for N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon.”

Despite not announcing a release date for the highly anticipated project, Rihanna has dropped hints about R9’s sonic direction in the past.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” she told Vogue about the project. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves.”

Despite the multi-hyphen’s busy last year, the Navy was not happy when R9 missed its slated 2019 release.

“I like to antagonize my fans a little bit,” Rihanna joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back.”