Image Image Credit Mitchell Leff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Za'Darius Smith #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Za’Darius Smith’s decision to retire was prompted by news of his mother’s critical illness.

After experiencing multiple family losses, Smith sought healing and a renewed sense of purpose through football.

Returning to the NFL with the Falcons connected Smith to family and offered comfort on the field.

When Za’Darius Smith abruptly retired from the NFL last October, there were plenty of questions about why he was walking away just five games into his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. At the time, he kept the deeply personal reason behind the decision private.

Now, after returning to the league with the Atlanta Falcons, the 33-year-old is ready to share what really happened. During his first press conference since coming out of retirement, Smith revealed that he learned his mother was nearing the end of her life while he was playing in Philadelphia. According to NBC Sports, leaving the game became the only way he felt he could be there for her.

“I wasn’t supposed to retire,” Smith said. “I wasn’t going to tell the story, but I’m going to tell it. I got a phone call from my mom’s doctor telling me that she don’t have much longer to be on this Earth. I let the team know. Obviously they wasn’t trying to let me leave, but that was the only thing I had left — to retire. So I retired.”

Za’Darius Smith opens up about returning to the NFL after devastating losses

His mother’s death was only the beginning of an incredibly painful period. Smith also lost his grandmother and father soon afterward, according to ESPN. When asked what ultimately pulled him back to football, the veteran became emotional while explaining what the sport means to him.

“This is my happy place,” Smith said, per NBC Sports. “Come back, play football. I was in a dark place, but, you know, coming out, running out on the field, the fans — not just the fans, man, the joy that I get from winning and just getting sacks.”

His comeback nearly took him back to familiar territory. Smith previously played for Cleveland in 2023 and 2024 and worked out for the Browns after speaking with general manager Andrew Berry. ESPN reported that Smith expected to return, but the initial financial offer did not work for him.

Then Atlanta came calling. The Falcons reportedly needed help after Jalon Walker suffered a season-ending ACL injury and James Pearce Jr. received an eight-game suspension. Atlanta also offered something far more personal: proximity to Smith’s family in Montgomery, Alabama. “My mom, rest her soul, man, she always wanted me to be in Atlanta with the Falcons,” he said.

Smith signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Atlanta last Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Za’Darius Smith’s surprise retirement left the NFL with questions

As REVOLT previously reported, the defensive end announced his retirement on Oct. 13, 2025, after playing just five games with Philadelphia. At the time, he reflected on his 11-year NFL journey and thanked those who supported him, but never revealed what prompted the sudden exit. Months later, the reason behind that decision puts his brief retirement — and his return — in an entirely different light.