Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami performs on stage at the 2026 Hot 97 Summer Jam at Prudential Center on July 24, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Yung Miami released two “Spend Dat” remixes: one with Lil Baby and Kodak Black, and another featuring Davido, Shenseea, and Vybz Kartel.

Each remix features a new Yung Miami verse and guest appearances, while keeping the original hook and beat.

The remixes follow “Spend Dat’s” recent chart success and arrive ahead of Yung Miami’s upcoming solo album release.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” is evidently nowhere near done with us. On Friday (Aug. 28) at midnight, the City Girls alum dropped not one but two remixes of her song-of-the-summer contender. One features her “favorite rapper and a GOAT” — Lil Baby and Kodak Black, respectively — while the other brings along a few international stars, including Davido, Shenseea, and Vybz Kartel.

Across both versions, Yung Miami leaves the bones of the original instrumental and chorus untouched, giving the aforementioned artists plenty of room to deliver their most braggadocious (and freakiest) bars. On “Spend Dat (Remix),” the Girl Code rapper generously treats listeners to a brand-new verse, where she claps back at detractors who said her career was over and references the record going No. 1 — presumably a nod to it topping Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart last month.

“I really pulled up in a Rolls, I really pulled off in a V / She got a n**ga playin' house, but he don't put it down like me,” Lil Baby later spits on his verse. Kodak Black follows suit with lines about going MIA in Miami and sending a “thousand roses on a jet and two Chanel bags” (Yung Miami did say she enlisted two of the biggest spenders, after all). Take a listen below, then keep scrolling for more on the “Spend Dat (International Remix).”

What to know about Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat (International Remix)”

The second remix for “Spend Dat” arrived on very short notice — not that we’re complaining — with Yung Miami announcing it on Thursday (Aug. 27). “We going INTERNATIONAL,” she wrote on Instagram.

Though some fans were somewhat hesitant, especially considering they thought the first rendition would feature Trina and Plies, the record doesn’t disappoint in the slightest. At one point, Shenseea croons, “Where all my Nigerian scammers at?” while Davido and Kartel bring their own flavor. Much like the Baby and Kodak-assisted version, Yung Miami also offers up a new verse, which you can hear below.

What’s next for Yung Miami after “Spend Dat”

So far, 2026 has been treating Yung Miami incredibly well. Earlier this month, “Spend Dat” climbed to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, while her long-awaited debut solo LP was confirmed to be arriving before the end of the year. “This album is about everything I’ve been through and pulling myself out of survival mode to get back to a space to create. I’m definitely going there, but also having fun,” she told the publication.

For now, we’ll just have to wait on an official release date. Until then, we’re more than happy to see the “Caresha Please” host in such a good place.