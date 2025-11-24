Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images, Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images, Jim Bennett / Contributor via Getty Images, and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images. Image Alt RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Caresha aka Yung Miami arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Ice Cube performs live on stage during the 2025 BottleRock festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2025 in Napa, California. Quavo walks the black carpet at The Players Party 2025 Hosted by MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps, & Lids at Flourish on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We’re back with part two of our list spotlighting solo rap artists who got their start in groups. From groundbreaking collectives to chart-topping duos, these artists used those early stages to sharpen their skills before breaking out on their own.

Whether you’re into lyrical heavyweights or cultural mainstays, this next batch continues to show how stepping away from the group can lead to an entirely new chapter of greatness. If you thought part one went hard, wait until you see who’s in the second half.

1. Ice Cube

Ice Cube walked away from N.W.A. at the peak of their success and made it clear he didn’t need the group to thrive. His solo work hit hard, both lyrically and politically, and he became a force in music and beyond.

2. Q-Tip

Q-Tip helped define A Tribe Called Quest’s sound with his smooth delivery. On his own, he stayed in that same pocket: cool, creative, and consistent. His solo work proved that his voice and vision could stand tall outside the group.

3. Jadakiss

Jadakiss made his mark with The LOX and then kept it going solo. His gritty delivery, memorable punchlines, and solid presence kept him in the mix for years. Whether on a feature or solo record, you always know what you’re getting with Jadakiss.

4. Raekwon

Raekwon stood out in Wu-Tang Clan for his slick storytelling and street-focused bars. His solo catalog carved a clear lane for him, one that felt cinematic and raw at the same time.

5. RZA

RZA isn’t just the mastermind behind most of Wu‑Tang Clan’s iconic sound, he’s built a whole world outside of Hip Hop. His solo career has gone far beyond just making beats. He’s expanded into film scoring, directing, and even composing for ballet. Whether he’s behind the boards or in a creative studio, RZA continues to push artistic boundaries.

6. Prodigy

Prodigy’s voice helped define Mobb Deep, but solo, he dug into more personal territory. His raw delivery stayed intact, and he used his own projects to tell deeper stories from his life.

7. will.i.am

As the frontman of Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am helped steer the group through multiple reinventions. His solo career leaned even more into futuristic sounds, tech influences, and dance-heavy production. It reflects his love for pushing boundaries — musically and culturally.

8. Quavo

Quavo was the frontman of Migos in many ways: hooks, ad-libs, and leadership. His solo work continues that vibe, giving fans catchy flows and flexes, while keeping the Migos sound alive in his own way.

9. Yung Miami

Yung Miami held it down for City Girls when JT was away and built her own following in the process. From rapping to podcasting, she knows how to keep people watching and listening.

10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Ol’ Dirty Bastard brought chaos and charisma to Wu-Tang Clan, and his solo work was no different. He did things his own way: offbeat, wild, and unforgettable. His legacy lives on as one of the genre’s most unique voices.

11. Bun B

Bun B kept UGK’s name alive during Pimp C’s absence and after his passing. His solo career showed he could lead with wisdom and street knowledge, and he’s become a respected figure beyond the booth.