Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young M.A at the AWGE fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Young M.A revealed she was drinking a 750-milliliter bottle of alcohol a day before committing to sobriety.

She said fear of withdrawal symptoms kept her stuck in the cycle until she sought change.

The “Club Shay Shay” interview coincides with the release of her sophomore album, KWEEN.

Young M.A is speaking openly about one of the darkest chapters of her life.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the rapper reflected on her battle with alcohol addiction, revealing just how severe her drinking became before she decided to make a change. The conversation comes after fans grew concerned about her health following her 2023 hospitalization for liver complications tied to alcohol use.

Looking back, Young M.A admitted that what started as occasional partying eventually spiraled into something much harder to control. “It got to a point where it got bad,” she said. “Before, it was just turning up occasionally. It was the vibes… We lit.”

Over time, however, drinking became part of her daily routine. “I mean, we did drink a lot, but it got to a point where it was every morning,” she explained. “All day.” When Sharpe asked how much alcohol she was consuming, the Brooklyn native revealed the habit had escalated to an alarming level. “It was a bottle — a day. It got to that point, though,” she said before clarifying it was a 750-milliliter bottle. “Yeah, it was a bottle… Like the whole bottle.”

Young M.A stressed that it wasn’t always that extreme, but said fear played a major role in keeping the cycle going. “It was the withdrawals I was scared of. The withdrawals [were] scary. I didn’t know how to handle that,” she emphasized. “I didn’t know what that was. So when I [drank], it calmed me down. I didn’t know what that was.”

As the conversation continued, the “OOOUUU” hitmaker reflected on the emotional weight she was carrying behind the scenes. When asked what she was trying to escape, she pointed to a combination of personal and professional struggles. “It was a little bit of all,” she said. “It was, you know, family. It was kind of me and my mother’s relationship. Um, relationships, friendships… and the music, of course.”

She also described feeling disconnected from herself after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life and work. According to Young M.A, relocating to Atlanta and creating what she described as a “gang crib” environment contributed to a mindset that pushed her further away from the peace she once felt at her home in New Jersey. “I went in the wrong way,” she admitted. “I went in with that demon mind state.” Another factor was her involvement with a liquor brand during a period when music wasn’t occupying as much of her focus. “I think that was definitely part of the reason why it really spiraled,” she said.

Today, the 34-year-old appears to be in a much healthier place. She is embracing sobriety, prioritizing her well-being and has gradually returned to the spotlight looking more like herself again.

Young M.A celebrates a new chapter with sophomore album, ‘KWEEN’

The candid interview arrives as Young M.A enters a new era with the release of her sophomore album, KWEEN. The 15-track project marks her first full-length release in five years and arrives a decade after her breakout hit “OOOUUU” introduced her to the mainstream.

Released independently, the album features appearances from G Herbo, Tory Lanez and Kavi Synatra. The title blends the words “queen” and “king,” reflecting a message of strength, balance and self-worth. That symbolism is also reflected in the album artwork, which shows Young M.A wearing a crown split between queen and king imagery.

According to the rapper’s official website, the project was created during a time of personal growth that included adopting a sober lifestyle, investing in herself and rediscovering her creativity with a clearer mindset. After years away from the album cycle, KWEEN marks a fresh start for an artist determined to evolve on her own terms.