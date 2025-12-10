Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young M.A performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 28, 2021 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young M.A’s catalog includes viral freestyles and Billboard-charting singles.

Her lyrics often draw from personal experience, including grief and ambition.

Each verse on this unranked list is chosen for its lyrical sharpness and cultural impact.

Young M.A built her name on impact — the kind that travels from Brooklyn corners to global charts. She started writing rhymes as a kid, long before the world heard the clarity, punch, and confidence that would come to define her. By the time “OOOUUU” exploded, she wasn’t a new talent so much as a fully formed emcee stepping into the spotlight on her own terms. The record went quadruple platinum, sparked a wave of high-profile remixes, and stamped her as a defining New York voice of the era.

The viral moment didn’t overshadow her depth. Freestyles like “Brooklyn Chiraq” showcased razor-sharp writing and a delivery that cut through a male-dominated landscape. Her debut album, Herstory in the Making, entered the Billboard 200’s Top 20, and she followed it with Red Flu and Off the Yak, further proving her consistency. Along the way, she stole the spotlight on notable features, landed brand partnerships, and launched the KWEENZ Foundation to support families dealing with loss.

Across her catalog, Young M.A’s verses hit hard because they’re rooted in lived experience, which includes grief, resilience, identity, and ambition. This unranked list pulls together some of those moments where her pen and presence left the deepest mark.

1. Brooklyn Poppin’

Notable bars: “I finesse, I collect, I deposit, that’s probably why your b**ch is in my comments, I say, ‘Come and get this d**k,’ she say, ‘Where? N**ga, stop it,’ I said, ‘I got that eight-inch in the closet!’”

2. EAT

Notable bars: “You gonna see red everywhere, like a steak when it’s raw, f**k around and call me M.A Shakur, I’ma take them to war, top of the hill, that’s me waving that sword, couldn’t wait to be on, these rappers hate to be born...”

3. I Get The Bag Freestyle

Notable bars: “You get the bag and fumble it, I get the bag and flip it and tumble it, car came with a slut in it, then I made the b**ch c** in it, double cuppin’ it, no lean, just the red punch with the rum in it, silky on, fresh white tee with the Constructs on, thuggin’ it...”

4. Thotiana (Remix)

Notable bars: “I keep a bad b**ch not a catfish, my last b**ch, left her in the past tense, thotiana, real name Tatiana, body like Rihanna, but she not Rihanna, I make the p**sy wet, she need a mop-iana, when she bust down, make her buss it like a Glock-iana...”

5. BIG

Notable bars: “Sauce it up, all this drip, I could f**k around and wash him up, Hellcat sound like Mufasa when I start it up, that’s a wide-body, b**ch, it’s hard to park it up, bust it like a baby leg, spark it up, ay homie, tuck your chain, it don’t spark enough...”

6. Brooklyn (Chiraq Freestyle)

Notable bars: “B.I.P. to my big bro from ‘88 to ‘09, I swear to God, it would be problems if that n**ga was still alive, tell these n**gas don’t f**k with me, I’m not in the right state of mind, put the Desert Eagle to his forehead and make the n**ga have a change of mind...”

7. PettyWap

Notable bars: “Bag flippin’, cash trippin’, pull up, beat the block like an a** whoopin’, stashbox, keep the stash in it, racks in it, bought that b**ch a Fashion Nova dress just to see her a** in it...”

8. Thot Box (Remix)

Notable bars: “She high class, Henny in her wine glass, closet full of shoes and design bags, she got a name, but everybody call her fine a**... foreign and a foreign, she a mix breed, hips on parentheses, if she drive stick, it’s a six speed, yellow in the inside, Swiss cheese...”

9. Beatbox Freestyle

Notable bars: “F**k a Grammy, I got the streets watching, and for my bro I wear that red until I’m dead I know that he watching, left my ex-b**ch cause she toxic, got this new b**ch, now we toxic, can’t cap, I been toxic, told ‘em p**sy n**gas keep watching, always got the .40 on me with the beam, and plus I keep options...”

10. Walk

Notable bars: “They was tryna’ get me, they was tryna’ get me out, like y’all don’t know what I’m about, y'all do it for the clout, the streets like, ‘Where you at?’, I told n**gas I’m enroute, I was working at the house, in the stu’, sleepin’ on the couch, tryna’ figure out...”

11. Karma Krys

Notable bars: “I just wanna call your phone and apologize, but my pride got me colder than some Häagen-Daz, I can’t cry, but know it’s tears there behind my eyes, and honestly I had a lot of truth behind them lies...”

12. Quiet Storm

Notable bars: “I had to cry, I had to hurt, I was at my worst, mama wondered why I never liked to wear a skirt, or wear a purse, I tried to be girly once, but fortunately it didn't work...”

13. Unaccommodating

Notable bars: “It's the broke lingo, and no, ain’t nothing Saweetie, this is no Quavo, man, I just get high, let my h**s lay low, I just want some face but this is no facial, do right and kill everybody, Drake mode, b**ch, I’m tryna eat, I’ll take your plate mode, disrespect that life and I’m in gang mode...”

14. NNAN

Notable bars: “She fire, brown skin, pretty brown eyes, slim waist, but her hips kind of wide, thick thighs, she about 5’5”, or about 5’6”, pretty t**s sittin’ high, legs crossed when she sit...”

15. OOOUUU

Notable bars: “Eli, why they testin’ me? Like I don’t always keep the hammer next to me, like I ain’t got a hitter to the left of me, like we ain’t in these streets more than Sesame, if that’s your chick, then why she textin’ me? Why she keep callin’ my phone speakin’ sexually? Every time I’m out, why she stressin’ me? You call her Stephanie? I call her Headphanie!”