Key Takeaways

G Herbo proposed to his longtime partner during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami with close family and friends present.

He expressed deep appreciation for Taina Williams, calling her “a phenomenal woman” and “the most important thing” in his life.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, have two children and shared a recap video of the engagement on Instagram.

G Herbo rang in 2026 with a moment that marked a turning point in his personal life. On New Year’s Eve, the rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Taina Williams, during an intimate celebration in Miami.

The proposal took place at Brooklyn Chop House, surrounded by close friends and family, including Williams’ mother, Emily B, and fellow artists like Meek Mill. The Chicago rapper dropped to one knee and spoke about the path they have traveled together. “You’ve been with me through all my trials and tribulations,” G Herbo said, according to HOT 97. He followed by making it clear how central Williams has been to his life, “You are the most important thing in my life.”

G Herbo used the moment to highlight that everything he’s accomplished has been driven by his commitment to family and the future he’s building. “Everything I’ve built, I’ve built for you and our family,” he said. He also praised Williams’ role in their lives, calling her “a phenomenal woman, great partner, [and] great mother.”

The “PTSD” hitmaker continued by framing the proposal as a reflection of who he has become. “You’re everything I want in a person,” he said, before adding, “There is no me without you — I know that.” He then turned to Williams and spoke with a level of gravity that signaled what was coming next. “I’m ready to do this, Taina Dominique Williams,” he continued. “Will you marry me?” Williams answered with a clear “Yes,” setting off cheers from everyone in the room.

The next day (Jan. 1), G Herbo shared a recap video of the night on Instagram, writing, “LAST NIGHT WAS [ONE] OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE… I MANNED UP, I BOSSED UP, & I MADE THE SMARTEST DECISION EVER BY MAKING @latainax3 SIGN A DEATH ROW CONTRACT!!! THIS S**T 4 LIFE NOW. LOVE YOU MAMIIIII &&& S/O TO MY BROTHERS 4 BEING BY MY SIDE AND MAKING THIS S**T SPECIAL 4ME @mrrugs @meekmill. THANK Y’ALL N**GAS MANNN. @pristinejewelers @pristine_jewelers 4 THE WINN.”

The couple have been together since 2019 and share two children together — son Essex Wright and daughter Emmy Wright. G Herbo is also the father of son Yosohn Wright from a previous relationship.

G Herbo drops ‘Lil Herb’ featuring Anderson .Paak, Jeremih, and more

The engagement comes as G Herbo continues a reflective chapter musically. Back in November, he released Lil Herb, a 15-track album that revisits his early identity while confronting fatherhood, grief, and personal growth. The project features collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Jeremih, and Wyclef Jean, with songs like “Longevity” and “Give It All” offering some of his most personal work to date.