In today’s climate, where queer people are too often targeted simply for existing, it’s always meaningful to see allies step up in protection and solidarity. Yolanda Adams has long been vocal about extending compassion and affirmation to queer and trans individuals, particularly those who still call the church home. Her stance has never felt performative or reactionary, as it’s been rooted in lived experience, faith, and the spiritual upbringing that shaped her worldview.

During an appearance in January 2026 on “The Clay Cane Show,” the host acknowledged that support directly, noting the presence of LGBTQ congregants within Black church spaces and commending Adams for never weaponizing religion against them.

She explained that she’s witnessed the full spectrum of church culture, including the beauty, the contradictions, and the evolution. But for her, the foundation has always come back to how she was raised.

The gospel singer spoke about being nurtured to believe that every person arrives on this Earth as one of God’s children and that they should be loved and worthy of care. She heartfully questioned, “Why would you want to ever hurt anything that God loves?”

REVOLT caught up with the gospel legend at the 2026 Grammy Awards, commending her for her continued support and asking what she believes the church community must begin to unlearn in order to move toward real progression. The "When We Pray” artist told the outlet that the issue shouldn’t be blanketed as “just the church,” but rather a broader mindset she believes needs to shift across society in a more revolutionary way.

“The truth is, we need everybody on this earth. Everybody brings something so special to this Earth, and God created them,” she told REVOLT. “To say that someone’s work is less than mine is absurd. I’m so glad I was born to the parents I was born to because we were around all kinds of people, from Muslim people, Jewish people, gay, straight, and lesbian, some folks who may have been in the closet (laughs). We love everybody.”

She continued, “I just know from my experience and heart, I wouldn’t be caught dead saying something against anyone. How are you gon’ get mad at God for creating beautiful people?”