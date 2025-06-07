Image Image Credit WWE / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi celebrates winning the Briefcase during WWE Money in the Bank at Intuit Dome on June 7, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Professional wrestler Naomi, born Trinity Fatu, came through and served at the 2025 BET Awards with her husband, Jimmy Uso, showcasing her rightfully deserved (and long overdue) trophy from winning the six-woman ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank just two days prior.

Not only was this a huge moment for her fans, but it was also the first time in history that a Black woman won the briefcase.

Post-match, the WWE veteran was met with words of love and encouragement from WWE commentator and former WWE Champion, Big E, who, coincidentally, was the first Black man to win the achievement.

The SmackDown superstar stopped to chat with REVOLT on the BET red carpet about the historic win.

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Uso and Jimmy Uso attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“I feel very validated, which is something [important] as a competitor and performer in this business. Being surrounded by so much incredible talent is something we tend to strive for,” she shared.

“Starting this journey a week after Big E,” the Florida native began. “Sixteen years ago, and going through a different process than what we see today in ‘NXT,’ it meant a lot because he knows me and has seen the whole journey. He’s seen the struggles, the setbacks, and we are very close. And he’s close to my husband, so it really touched me.”

Of course, we had to ask 2025’s Mrs. Money in the Bank who was on her hitlist for the big cash-in moment. After letting the suspense build for a moment, she spilled the beans on who she’s had her eye on.

“I’ve been watching Tiffany Stratton,” she said, with a knowing smile. “She’s had it coming. She’s been messing with me all year, so I haven’t forgotten.”

However, she’s never been one to limit her options.

“Her time is up. But honestly, I could cash in on anyone, and that’s got me thinking. I’ve never held the RAW Women’s World Championship, so Iyo Sky’s got something I want, too. You’ll just have to tune in.”

Before wrapping up the interview, the former Orlando Magic dancer touched on the evolution of representation in WWE, specifically how Black women are finally being given space to shine in ways we didn’t always see in the early 2000s, when veteran stars like Alicia Fox, Jacqueline, and Jazz weren’t given the spotlight they deserved.

“It feels incredible. One thing I always stick to is this: The talent speaks for itself. The cream always rises, no matter how long it takes,” she said. “If you stay focused and earn it, I’m living proof that it’ll happen for you.”