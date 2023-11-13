Image Image Credit Ellen Schmidt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Napheesa Collier Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is leveling up women’s basketball, and now, she has the ultimate co-sign to cement her legacy. On Friday (May 16), Jordan Brand announced the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year as their newest female athlete to secure a shoe deal.

“All-American. National Champ. Rookie of the Year. All-Star. Mother. Gold Medalist. Founder. All Phee’s ever done is everything,” read the caption to an Instagram post welcoming her to the Jumpman family. The four-time league All-Star was drafted 6th overall in 2019. Her prowess on the court earned her an endorsement deal with Nike in 2020. Through that partnership, she released apparel and the Napheesa Collier x KD 15 ‘Community’ and Napheesa Collier x KD 15 ‘Minnesota Lynx’ sneakers.

Michael Jordan’s support for the WNBA and its emerging stars sealed the deal

In an interview with Sportico, she revealed that Michael Jordan won her over when he pitched the idea of joining Jordan Brand in February. At the time, she was mulling over offers with other companies. However, the fact that the NBA legend appeared at an Unrivaled Basketball League game, where Collier was playing, to express his unconditional support for Collier left a lasting impression. “It’s his brand, but he doesn’t need to be on the ground doing these things. So, for him to come to the meeting and do that was really meaningful. It was awesome,” she said, adding, “This is a partnership that I want to have for the rest of my career.”

Jordan Brand has been a major contributor to revolutionizing brand deals for female players. In 2011, he signed Maya Moore, their first-ever endorsement of a WNBA star. In 2021, the GOAT gave the women’s league even more visibility when he appeared in a campaign celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Jordan Brand aligns with Napheesa Collier’s goal of empowering an era of bold and ambitious girls

“This partnership feels especially meaningful because it connects my performance on the court with impact that extends far beyond the game itself,” the University of Connecticut alum said in a released statement. “When young girls see that iconic silhouette, I want it to inspire them to aim higher than they thought possible. It’s an honor to help carry forward a tradition that seamlessly blends athletic greatness with cultural significance.”

The dynamic forward joined forces with New York Liberty player Breanna Stewart as co-founders of the Unrivaled Basketball League. The fast-paced and highly competitive 3-on-3 format of the game launched its inaugural season in January. Some of the WNBA’s most prominent players, such as Angel Reese, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins, flocked to the off-season opportunity to sharpen their skills and earn six-figure salaries that rival their professional paydays. Collier’s moves on the court and in boardrooms are all about giving female athletes more leverage to get everything they deserve.