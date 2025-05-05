Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images and Perry Knotts/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Lil Twist and Cory Gunz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For many Hip Hop fans, the name Young Money immediately calls to mind its so-called golden era — the meteoric rise of Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga under the watchful eye of Lil Wayne. Other artists, including CurrenSy, Jay Sean, Glasses Malone, Austin Mahone, Chanel West Coast and a slew of affiliates, have also found success by aligning themselves with the house that Weezy F. built.

The legendary label based in New Orleans continues to champion a diverse group of voices, and an episode of Young Money Radio brought the spotlight back to the label’s roster. In the clip, Wayne welcomed virtual day-ones like Cory Gunz and Lil Twist and distinct voices like Lucifena and Domiio for an intimate, full-circle conversation on artistry and growth. The episode reaffirmed one thing: Young Money isn’t just a legacy brand. It’s a launching pad for talent determined to uphold and evolve its standard.

Here’s a look at the voices defining Young Money’s always evolving sound — and how they’re keeping the fire burning.

1. Lil Twist

A longtime Young Money staple, Lil Twist was first signed at just 12 years old after opening for Lil Wayne in Texas. Though his early buzz came during the label’s peak, Twist has maintained close ties with Wayne and continues to release music independently and through YM. His style blends youthful charisma with reflective storytelling, and while one commercial moment may have passed, his influence within the camp remains steady. It’s clear that Twist is still in it for the long run.

2. Cory Gunz

Cory Gunz will forever be known as the lyrical firecracker on Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot,” but his skills run far deeper than a single verse. A Bronx native and the son of Peter Gunz, Cory kept a loyal presence in Hip Hop, dropping independent projects like Gunz x Bars (with David Bars) and maintaining a rep as one of Young Money’s most technical spitters. On Young Money Radio, he spoke about growth and staying inspired, signaling a continued focus on artistry — a mindset that mirrors Wayne’s own ethos.

3. Jay Jones

Hailing from Hollygrove (the same neighborhood as Wayne), Jay Jones brings a gritty authenticity to the label. He’s the son of J-Dawg from Black Menace and carries that New Orleans heritage with pride. Jones made waves through collaborations with Wayne, along with solo projects like 2000 Hollygrove and Almost Forgot Who I Was. He and Allan Cubas teased a collaborative project, Flight 504, with Wayne himself expected to appear on the tape.

4. Allan Cubas

Allan Cubas blends New Orleans street rap with a bilingual twist, reflecting his Honduran roots. As one of the standout voices signed to Young Money after its superstar phase, Cubas has performed with Wayne on tour and built a growing fanbase with introspective rhymes and sharp delivery. His chemistry with Jay Jones — particularly around Flight 504 — positions him as both a strong soloist and dynamic collaborator within the camp.

5. Domiio

Originally known as part of the duo Vice Versa, Domiio has rebranded and stepped confidently into the spotlight. With a sound that balances sharp flows and laid-back energy, the man formerly known as Drizzy P is carving out a new identity while continuing to rep the Young Money banner. His recent freestyles and teasers point toward a versatile catalog in development, and his presence during the Young Money Radio reunion solidified his place in the label’s future-forward mission.

6. euro

euro (born Eufradis Rodriguez) was raised in Rhode Island and first connected with Lil Wayne through an explosive guest verse that immediately set him apart. Since joining the label, he’s dropped solo efforts like Don’t Expect Nothing, Vendetta, and “Patience,” showcasing a lyrical dexterity and confidence that stand tall among his peers. He’s one of the more seasoned MCs in the lineup and remains a dependable pen for posse cuts and deep solo cuts alike.

7. Poppy H

Poppy H, the other half of Vice Versa alongside Domiio, brings bounce and personality to Young Money’s orbit. Since being brought into the fold during the label’s post-superstar phase, he’s played an integral role in pushing its aesthetic forward. Poppy continues to share music through social media and maintain visibility across shows and performances — a reminder that Young Money’s roots in New Orleans are as strong as ever.

8. Lucifena

Lucifena adds something wildly different to the Young Money roster: A mash-up of rock, rap and gothic flair that challenges genre conventions. Hailing from Los Angeles, she’s collaborated with Lil Wayne on music videos and appeared on Young Money Radio as a voice helping expand the label’s sonic palette. As the woman in the collective, she brings a bold, dynamic energy that stands out — not just within Young Money, but across Hip Hop’s broader landscape.