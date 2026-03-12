Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach / Staff via Getty Images, and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, Morris Chestnut arrives at CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, and Tatyana Ali attends Hello Sunshine's Second Annual Shine Away Experiential Event, Connected by AT&T at Nya Studios on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Center

Key Takeaways

The “What were you like in the ‘90s?” trend features users sharing present-day clips before cutting to throwback photos and videos from the decade.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Morris Chestnut, and Tatyana Ali are among the celebrities who have posted nostalgic montages.

Additional stars, including Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields, have also participated as the format spreads across platforms.

First came the 2016 throwback trend in January, and now our social media and Hollywood favorites are traveling even further back. On Thursday (March 12), Tracee Ellis Ross became the latest star to jump on the trend where celebrities (and millennials, in general) share a more recent video of themselves before launching into a montage of their best moments from the ‘90s.

“Hey Tracee, what were you like in the ‘90s?” an overlay on the Pattern Beauty founder’s video reads. The clip opened with a slow-motion shot of Ross wearing Celine during Paris Fashion Week, then cut to her younger years. The latter included modeling photos, footage of her walking the runway for Thierry Mugler, and snaps posing with familiar faces. “This trend is fun! Talk about a walk down memory lane!” the “black-ish” star wrote in the caption.

Morris Chestnut joined the trend a bit earlier. “Something about that ‘90s air,” the actor wrote alongside his own montage of throwback photos and clips from some of his most memorable roles, including Lance Sullivan in The Best Man and Ricky Baker in Boyz n the Hood. To no surprise, the internet had a field day after seeing a throwback picture of him with Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube in the 1991 crime thriller. “Now, Morris, you know that the last slide is triggering,” one reply with over 8,000 likes joked.

Perhaps no one was ahead of the bandwagon quite like Tatyana Ali, who shared her take on the trend over the weekend. “Mom, what were you like in the ‘90s?” the text read over footage of her reading a book to her two sons. Moments later, it transitioned to clips of the NAACP Image Awards winner as Ashley Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” along with throwbacks from various red carpets.

Drew Barrymore and more celebrities revisit their ’90s eras

Outside of the names already mentioned, several other celebrities have also been revisiting their younger years, including Giancarlo Esposito, Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields, and Mayim Bialik. The trend is still gaining momentum, so there’s a good chance we’ll see even more of our favorites joining in over the next few weeks!