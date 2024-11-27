Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wendy Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Jan. 16), “The Breakfast Club” premiered a phone interview with Wendy Williams. It’s her first since the release of a bombshell Lifetime documentary that gave viewers a window into the talk show legend’s life after her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Following a warm exchange with her former co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, Williams spoke on being “trapped in a conservatorship” and unable to leave her current living arrangement. “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” the 60-year-old revealed. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Williams and her niece, Alex, detailed the strict conditions of the facility where she resides. “They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors,” she stated. “So, you can’t even step out for a walk, take a trip or visit family members.” Alex described how, since 2023, her aunt has been isolated in a single room without adequate access to natural light. “I went to New York in October to visit her,” the niece shared. “The level of security and the level of questions... ‘Who am I? Why am I here? What’s the purpose?’ It was absolutely just horrible.”

The former media maven, who was emotional throughout the call, shared additional complaints about her inability to make purchases or control her phone. She also expressed concern that her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, might prevent her from visiting her 94-year-old father for his upcoming birthday.

“At 94, the day after that is not promised,” she said tearfully before declaring that her life “is f**ked up.” Alex reiterated her aunt’s fears, revealing that speaking out in the interview could provoke retaliation. “She’s prepared for the fact that her phone might be taken away,” the relative asserted. “What you’re hearing now... is what we’ve been dealing with for the last several months and the last two, three years.”

Adding to the family's issues, Alex disclosed that they were barred from visiting or contacting her aunt during the release of her Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams? As she explained, not only did they not know where she was, loved ones worry that Williams could be moved again without notice.

The documentary’s release notably triggered a highly publicized legal dispute. According to Page Six, a lawsuit was filed by Morrissey against A+E Networks over claims of shameless exploitation. The entertainment entity responded via countersuit. “Morrissey realized that the documentary would question the quality of her own guardianship of [Williams],” the company’s filing read.