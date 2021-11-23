Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wendy Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s been revealed that Wendy Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The news was shared in an official press release provided by the decorated broadcaster and personality’s care team earlier today (Feb. 22).

"Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read. "Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires." Notably, actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which progressed to frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

The "difficult decision" to share the news on Williams' health was made to raise awareness and "advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy."

"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," the statement added. "There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need." The press released closed by stating how Williams "is still able to do many things for herself" and "maintains her trademark sense of humor."

Beginning this Saturday (Feb. 24), Lifetime will air Where is Wendy Williams? Executive produced by the former shock jock, the two-part documentary will give viewers a "raw, honest, and unfiltered reality of Wendy's life after she was placed under financial guardianship." "Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior, and declining health were all captured by the cameras," a synopsis read on Lifetime's website.