There’s something happening on social media, and no, it’s not another AI-generated celebrity deepfake or a new food crime involving pickles. It’s babies – many of whom are still mastering the ability to walk – losing their entire minds the second Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” comes on. One second, they’re wobbling aimlessly; the next, they’re hyped like they just got called to the main stage at a dance battle.

At first, you think, “Oh, that’s cute, a little head nod.” Then it escalates. Baby feet start moving, arms get to flailing, and suddenly, you’re watching a whole miniature mosh pit unfold in a living room.

The science of baby turn-ups

We know babies react to music, but, as these moms humorously deduced, “squabble up” seems to be unlocking a new level of toddler energy. Studies conducted by the National Institutes of Health have shown that infants are naturally drawn to rhythmic beats and percussive sounds. It’s certainly something Lamar excels at, whether it’s the frantic energy of “DNA.” or the laid-back bounce of “untitled 05” (which, fun fact, has go-go roots). But “squabble up”? That beat is hitting baby ears like an uncut sugar rush. The tempo, the aggression, the urgency – it’s like their tiny nervous systems understand that this is not just a song; this is a call to action.

Leave it to TikTok to give us a front-row seat to this baby revolution. Parents are using the platform to show their little ones catching the spirit like it’s the 3 a.m. let-out at a club. The reactions are nearly identical across different clips: Heads jerk up, eyes widen, and then it’s go time. Some babies even start stomping like they’re about to demand milk bottle service.

Kendrick Lamar: The unintentional baby whisperer?

Lamar has always been a generational artist, but did anyone expect toddlers to be his new core audience? Probably not, but here we are. And if we’re being honest, it’s not surprising. Kendrick’s music has always had a pulse, a movement-driven element that connects to people beyond just the lyrics. He makes music that feels alive. Clearly, even infants recognize the assignment.

So, what’s next? Will babies start demanding Kung Fu Kenny deep cuts at daycare? Will their first words be “We gon’ be alright”? Should Lamar consider dropping an all-percussion lullaby album (something that past collaborator Jhené Aiko did in her own way)? The possibilities are endless. What we do know is this: Somewhere out there, a group of parents just realized they can’t even put their kid down for a nap without risking a “squabble up” dance riot. And honestly? That’s a cultural milestone Lamar should be proud of.

Check out some other babies lifting off to pgLang's finest below.