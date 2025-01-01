Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump, TikTok Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Donald Trump is ready to make a deal to revive TikTok less than 24 hours into its ban. The popular platform shut down late Saturday (Jan. 18), preventing the 170 million U.S. users from viewing and engaging with content on the social app.

Lawmakers lobbied for legislation requiring ByteDance, the content provider’s China-based parent company, to sell its ownership to a domestic entity or face going dark — they chose the latter, at least temporarily. The U.S. Supreme Court decided to uphold the law enforcing the viral site to go dark on Friday (Jan. 17). They cited national security concerns in their reasoning.

When accessed just before midnight on Saturday, users were met with a message that stated, in part: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!” Others who had already entered the app reported that it abruptly quit working as the ban began.

The president-elect alluded to a possible olive branch that would save TikTok early Saturday, telling NBC News that an announcement could come as early as Monday (Jan. 20) when he is sworn into office. However, on Sunday (Jan. 19), he proclaimed in a Truth Social post that an executive order reinstating the app would in fact be signed to “extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

He claims that companies that aided TikTok in their battle against the ban would not face punishment. Moreover, the businessman laid out some of his expectations, which include, “I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up. Without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars — maybe trillions.”

The incoming commander in chief’s message to the public continued, “Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

As of Sunday afternoon, service has been restored for some TikTokers. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States,” the app’s policy team said in a statement.