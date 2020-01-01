Image Image Credit Rebecca Noble / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

TikTok is expected to go dark on Sunday (Jan. 19) after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to uphold a law forcing the app’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to relinquish ownership to an American purchaser or be indefinitely banned.

The social platform boasts more than 170 million domestic users. Opponents have cited malware concerns in the pushback against the content server. In its Friday (Jan. 17) decision, the nation’s highest court stated that, “Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.”

Under the guidance of President Joe Biden, the White House announced that enforcement of the ban would fall squarely on President-elect Donald Trump. “Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. TikTok’s address on the shutdown reads:

“The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans. Unless the Biden administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers, assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on Jan. 19.”

Trump expressed that, “The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not-too-distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned,” in a Truth Social post. On Saturday (Jan. 18), he shed some insight about how the app’s fate may be determined.

Speaking with NBC News via phone, he made it known that an extension could be made available. “I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at,” said “The Apprentice” showman. Moreover, Trump stated, “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation. If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

On Monday (Jan. 20), the embattled leader will be sworn in, marking his return to the Oval Office four years after his controversial 2020 departure.