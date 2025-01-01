Image Image Credit Wait Until Tomorrow doc/Courtesy of Osato Dixon Image Alt Wait Until Tomorrow documentary still Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a time where the conversation around economic justice is more urgent than ever, Wait Until Tomorrow arrives as a necessary and deeply resonant work. Directed by Osato Dixon and produced by Kelley Robins Hicks and Jamund Washington of KRH Films, the documentary translates complex economic data into a cinematic and emotionally powerful narrative about Black economic mobility in America.

Inspired by a seminal report from the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility titled “The Economic State of Black America: What Is and What Could Be,” the film moves beyond the page and into the lives of Black families navigating generational wealth, systemic inequality, and opportunity. The documentary threads first-hand accounts with stunning visual storytelling, honoring the nuance and humanity often lost in statistics.

“Numbers alone can’t always move people,” said Dixon during a post-screening panel REVOLT’s Angie B. had the honor of moderating. “I felt a strong personal and professional urgency to translate the report into something more human. That’s where the idea for a documentary came in.”

Dixon, formerly a creative executive at McKinsey, partnered with Hicks and Washington to bring the project to life. Their collaborative approach was deeply intentional, centering trust, community, and emotional depth throughout the filmmaking process.

“We were immediately drawn to Osato’s vision,” said Hicks. “A big part of my role as a producer was focused on community trust — creating spaces where people could feel safe to be vulnerable and honest on camera.”

Washington added, “From the start, we wanted the film to be as thoughtful in its craft as it was in its message. Visually, we were inspired by Gordon Parks and Eli Reed — using still photography as a narrative tool gave the film its own rhythm and visual continuity.”

The film is grounded in data but never overwhelmed by it. Denvol Haye Jr., head of communications at the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility, underscored how critical it was to humanize the numbers.

“One statistic that always stops people — it’s in the film as well — is this: Single Black women own just $200 in wealth for every $28,900 that single white men own,” Haye shared. “That’s not just a gap; that’s a chasm built by centuries of policy decisions and exclusion.”

For the McKinsey team, the collaboration with filmmakers wasn’t just about consultation; it was co-creation. “Our experts were involved in shaping how the issues were framed,” Haye said. “What moved me most was seeing how the documentary honored both the facts and the lives behind them.”

What sets Wait Until Tomorrow apart is its layered storytelling that is grounded in research yet deeply personal. Every aspect of the production was infused with care and clarity, from the cinematography to the sound design, and most of all, the voices at its center.

“The people in the film shaped it just as much as we did,” Dixon emphasized. “Their willingness to be vulnerable, to open their homes and their lives to us, gave the film its tone and emotional core.”

As the panel wrapped, Angie asked each team member what they hope audiences take away from the film. Their answers spoke volumes:

Dixon: “I hope people see that economic mobility is not just about money. It’s about our shared histories and our potential future.”

Hicks: “I want people to consider how systems shape lives and to be more willing to challenge those systems.”

Washington: “I hope it moves people from empathy to action. If it does that, we’ve done our job.”

Haye: “Yes, the gaps are real — but so is the potential for change. If we invest in opportunity in a more equitable way, we can help reshape the future.”

Wait Until Tomorrow is more than a film — it’s a call to reflect, to reckon, and ultimately, to reimagine. With its blend of hard truths and hopeful possibilities, it invites viewers to not just look at the data... but to feel it, understand it, and act on it.