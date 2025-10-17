Image Image Credit Stephen J. Cohen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vince Staples performs at the Gazebo Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If your first introduction to Vince Staples came from Dope, “Abbott Elementary” or his eponymous Netflix series, you might be surprised to learn that his real superpower is his ability to tell vivid stories through rap. Long before he became a scene-stealer on screen, Staples built a reputation in Hip Hop as one of the sharpest, most self-aware voices of his generation. His music dissects survival, success, and the strange performance of being seen.

Born in Compton and raised in Long Beach, Staples came up through the Odd Future orbit before carving out a singular lane defined by blunt honesty and experimental soundscapes. Across acclaimed studio albums, he’s shifted from West Coast realism (Summertime ’06) to electronic risk-taking (Big Fish Theory), radio satire (FM!) and minimalist introspection (Vince Staples, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, Dark Times). Each era feels like a new world built from the same cool precision that makes his acting so magnetic.

For those who only know Vince as an actor, this playlist is your crash course into his catalog — one that proves the jokes were just a warm-up for the depth of his music.

1. Yeah Right (with Kendrick Lamar & KUČKA)

A standout from Big Fish Theory, “Yeah Right” found Vince teaming with Flume and SOPHIE for a booming industrial beat and Kendrick Lamar feature. The track’s simple yet biting hook skewered fake flexing and ego in Hip Hop culture.

2. Screen Door (with Aston Matthews)

From Hell Can Wait, “Screen Door” captured childhood memories of watching loved ones deal drugs through the “safety” of a screen. It was a stark snapshot of innocence meeting survival and a signature example of Vince’s vivid storytelling.

3. BagBak

“BagBak” blended political urgency with club-ready energy. Rallying cries like “Tell the president, suck a d**k” helped define Vince’s fearless social commentary while landing in the Black Panther trailer the following year.

4. Hive (with Earl Sweatshirt)

This Doris collaboration marked Vince’s breakout moment alongside his Odd Future peers. His cold precision on the verse cemented him as more than a guest. It was an arrival.

5. LAW OF AVERAGES

The lead single from Vince Staples distilled paranoia and fame into minimalist perfection. Backed by Kenny Beats’ moody production, Staples turned quiet confidence into its own kind of menace.

6. Summertime

Closing the first side of Summertime ’06, this track turned nostalgia into mourning. Over No I.D.’s sparse keys, Vince reflected on youth, loss, and the fleeting calm before adulthood.

7. Opps (with Yugen Blakrok)

Featured on Black Panther: The Album, “Opps” paired Vince with South African MC Yugen Blakrok for a hard-charging anthem. Its chaotic energy and futuristic edge made it one of the soundtrack’s boldest moments.

8. Blue Suede

“Blue Suede” served as Vince’s Def Jam breakthrough. The distorted bassline and infectious chorus was either a direct or parody approach to hood life (which exactly is often speculated). Either way, it signaled a new era for West Coast rap minimalism.

9. When Sparks Fly

A highlight from Ramona Park Broke My Heart, this song used a romantic metaphor to describe his bond with a gun. Its storytelling twist turned what sounds like a love song into a tragedy of self-defense and consequence.

10. 745

Off Big Fish Theory, “745” blended luxury and loneliness, its title referencing a BMW model as a symbol of status and escape. The track’s slick bounce masked Staples’ weariness with fame’s surface-level comforts.

11. Big Fish (with Juicy J)

The title track from Big Fish Theory captured Vince navigating success without losing sight of where he came from. Featuring Juicy J, it’s a celebration laced with survival instincts.

12. Señorita

“Señorita” introduced many to Vince’s dark, cinematic style. Sampling Future and featuring Snoh Aalegra’s haunting vocals, it set the tone for Summertime ’06’s moody realism.

13. FUN!

From FM!, “FUN!” wrapped bleak commentary on surveillance and street life in a deceptively catchy package. The hook’s playful irony contrasts with the anxiety of the hood lifestyle.

14. ARE YOU WITH THAT?

Opening Vince Staples, this track set the tone for introspection over violence. It’s calm and fatalistic, showcasing how much Vince’s delivery can say in restraint.

15. Nate (with James Fauntleroy)

“Nate” (featuring James Fauntleroy) turned childhood trauma into reflection, as Vince recalled his father’s addiction and its lasting impact. It’s one of his earliest examples of unflinching autobiographical writing.

16. Lift Me Up

The second track on Summertime ’06’s first “disc,” “Lift Me Up” explored survival and alienation amid success. Its icy tone and pointed verses underscored the contradictions of fame and community.

17. Norf Norf

The definitive Vince Staples anthem, “Norf Norf” brought Long Beach to the world. Its menacing beat and deadpan delivery became viral — and eventually, a meme — but its local realism remains unmatched.