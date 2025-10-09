Image Image Credit Per Ole Hagen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vince Staples performs at 2024 Oyafestivalen Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Season 2 of “The Vince Staples Show” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 6, continuing the series’ offbeat tone and surreal storytelling.

The trailer features eerie visuals and suspenseful moments, including Vince Staples navigating a dark stairwell.

Vanessa Bell Calloway returns as Staples’ mother, with guest appearances from Zack Fox and others.

The hijinks of “The Vince Staples Show” are in full effect in the Season 2 trailer, which was released on Thursday (Oct. 9). The series, which was created by and stars Vince Staples, returns to Netflix on Nov. 6, following an almost two-year hiatus since its February 2024 debut.

Forthcoming episodes of the dark-humored show appear to be loaded with tough decisions and a maze of chaos for Staples’ eponymous character. Ominous music scores the sizzling trailer, which begins with him opening a door that leads down an unlit stairwell.

Subsequent clips reveal he will walk through multiple thresholds — including a white hallway lined with gold-framed artwork and a hidden entry behind a bookshelf — as the season unfolds. The unraveling plot seems to be full of twists and turns, challenging Vince to persevere and, at times, run for his life during the most precarious situations. According to Netflix, “He’s been going through it.”

The clip includes a scene in which Deja (Andrea Ellsworth), presumably speaking to Vince, echoes that very sentiment. She says, “You know what, I ain’t even think about all the responsibility you got. I’m sure it’s a lot of stress on you. First, the swap meet situation, then Uncle James. I don’t even think I stopped to ask you how [you’re] feeling,” before she is interrupted by the dial tone.

Returning cast members include Vanessa Bell Calloway as Vince’s mother, Anita, while guest stars like Zack Fox add fresh energy to the new season.

Vince Staples isn’t the “jokey type” but he’s bringing the laughter

Whether he intends to be funny or not, Vince Staples has a reputation for keeping fans in stitches with laughter. Last year, X users launched a viral thread of some of his funniest moments, highlighting his dry humor.

Even Staples has had to acknowledge the comedic relief his Los Angeles–based series brings audiences. He told GQ, “I know people think I'm funny, and I really appreciate that, especially making a comedic show.” However, he admitted that dramatic scenes were easier for him to pull off. “I'm not like a jokey-type person,” he explained. “I do understand that people appreciate my humor, and I'm happy that they do because things are funny, but I'm not, like, an outwardly emotional person.”

In the meantime, get caught up on the chaos of Season 1, because “The Vince Staples Show” won’t be holding back any punches with the drama and satire that’s in store.