Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét attends 2026 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Victoria Monét has completed culinary school and shared the milestone with fans on Instagram.

She balanced classes with ongoing studio sessions for her upcoming album.

The singer also recently opened up about her PCOS diagnosis and the importance of women’s health awareness.

Victoria Monét is stepping into a brand-new era — and this one comes with a chef’s coat.

The Grammy Award-winning singer revealed on Instagram that she’s officially graduating from culinary school, sharing a carousel of photos in her cap and gown, popping champagne and posing for portraits to mark the moment. The milestone didn’t come easy. Monét balanced early mornings, late nights and everything in between while still working on her next album.

In the caption, she wrote, “Graduation day 5/4. I’m officially a Culinary School Graduate after I walk the stage tonight! I’mma cry. @iceculinary. I’m sooo thankful to my family, my daughter, my trainers, my culinary teachers, my community, my assistant, my driver and my whole team for indulging in this absolutely crazy ambitious idea to go to school while I create my next album!!! One of my 50 side quests lol the 4 a.m. alarms to the late night moonlit studio endings and the 11 million things in between… we got it all done!! It’s ‘Yes Chef’ now when [you] see me.”

For Monét, this wasn’t a random pivot — it’s been a long time coming. Back in November 2025, she shared that culinary school had been a lifelong goal, launching her @itschefmonet page to document the journey. In a video from that time, she stood in a kitchen in full chef attire and opened up about what drew her there. “It’s something that I've always wanted to do. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine. I’ve been super passionate about recipes you can pass down from generation to generation and how food makes people feel.”

Earlier this year, the Atlanta native introduced “Saucy Sundéts,” a series where she shares recipes and techniques with her audience, turning her culinary training into something interactive and community-driven.

Victoria Monét discusses PCOS diagnosis and women’s health

While Monét is celebrating a major win, she’s also been open about more serious moments behind the scenes. In a recent interview, the 37-year-old spoke about her experience with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — something she hadn’t previously been aware of despite years of doctor visits. “I hadn’t heard about it in all my gynecology appointments. I hadn’t heard about it until I went to go see a doctor named Dr. Aliabadi, and she let me know that this is what’s going on with my body,” she said.

The “Alright” hitmaker continued, “[Aliabadi] was showing me the ultrasounds of like literal cysts in my ovaries, and I’m like, wait, it kind of makes sense because I had been in really long relationships where, quite candidly, that we weren’t using protection and I never got pregnant until my big age. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I understand now it was more difficult for me to do so.’”

Monét also emphasized how many women are unaware of the condition and its symptoms, calling attention to the need for better understanding and education. “But there’s a lot of people and women operating in the world that have no idea what those letters mean, what that disease is or the condition is, that there is no cure for it, and how to go about it and combat whatever hormonal changes are happening within it,” she added.

From walking the graduation stage to opening up about her health, Monét’s journey is showing both sides of growth — the wins you celebrate and the truths you learn along the way.