Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Victoria Monét’s sophomore album, Frequency Of Love, will arrive on Oct. 2 via RCA Records.

The 22-track project includes “Let Me” and the KAYTRANADA- and D’Mile-produced single “Reach Out.”

Camper serves as executive producer on the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut LP, JAGUAR II.

Surprise! Victoria Monét has finally announced her sophomore album, Frequency Of Love, and as it turns out, R&B fans won’t have to wait long to hear what she’s been working on in the years since her Grammy-winning debut LP, JAGUAR II.

On Wednesday (July 22), the “On My Mama” singer revealed that the 22-song effort will be available to stream on Oct. 2. It’s slated to include “Let Me” and her latest offering, “Reach Out,” which arrived with an accompanying video at 12 p.m. ET.

“I am so thankful to everyone who was a part of this piece of art!! I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you,” Monét said of the KAYTRANADA- and D’Mile-produced single. Much like its title suggests, “Reach Out” finds the musician telling a former flame that it’s time to come back into her arms after what’s “probably been forever.”

“You live your life / And I am living mine / But I know we fantasize / How it would feel if our worlds collide tonight,” she dishes out in the record’s lone verse. Watch the video below, then scroll for more information about Frequency Of Love.

What we know about Victoria Monét’s ‘Frequency Of Love’ so far

As mentioned before, Frequency Of Love is set to hit streaming services at the beginning of October via RCA Records and is already available for pre-order. The project is executive produced by Camper, whom many may recognize from “SOS (Sex On Sight),” “Let Her Go,” and several other songs throughout Monét’s discography.

The songstress also unveiled the album cover, which shows her posing partially nude — covered only by stacks of chunky bracelets, layered necklaces, and even more jewelry — against a sepia-toned black-and-white background. “Beautiful!” Ciara commented, while Chlöe Bailey wrote, “Can’t wait!” It would be exciting to hear either singer appear on the body of work, but even without any guest features, the LP already sounds promising.

As REVOLT previously reported, Monét compared her JAGUAR II follow-up to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, so hopefully she can live up to the high expectations she set.