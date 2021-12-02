Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Vashni Korin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“The calypso music painted the skyline: Family boat rides and gallos (roosters) in their coop, then large apartment Christmas parties in the Bronx with salsa, arroz con pollo (rice with chicken) … assimilation. Accents and languages were lost, work and forward movement became prime and then me — born in the ’90s between cultures — longing…” For Vashni Korin, this vivid recollection of her upbringing encapsulates the duality of her existence: A life lived between worlds and narrative rooted in the Caribbean but forged in the urban landscape of New York City.

As the daughter of Bajan-American and Puerto Rican parents, Korin had a childhood steeped in rich cultural traditions yet shadowed by the complexities of assimilation. She grew up navigating the spaces between cultures — her ancestors' heritage and the American dream her family pursued. In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, Korin detailed how her unique background has become the foundation of her filmmaking, driving her to tell stories that resonate with the duality of her identity.

“Ever since I could remember, the feeling of longing and curiosity was within me,” the award-winning documentary filmmaker reflected. This sense of longing became a central theme in her life and, ultimately, in her work. It wasn't merely a nostalgic yearning for a past she never fully knew, but a deeper, almost spiritual pull toward something more profound. Traveling through the diaspora, Korin discovered that Brazilians have a word for this feeling — “saudade,” a term that perfectly encompasses her emotional journey. It is this saudade that drives her creative vision, fueling her mission to reclaim her identity and offer a voice to those who share her experience.

Korin’s directorial debut, You Can't Stop Spirit, is a powerful exploration of feminine energy within the Mardi Gras masking tradition in New Orleans. In 2021, the 16-minute documentary won at the London Independent Film Festival and was nominated for Best Documentary Short at BlackStar Film Festival. “When I created this film, I was very young and had just graduated from Xavier University in New Orleans. I had gone through a few stifling romantic relationships, and in turn, the piece became a way for me to reclaim my voice,” the artist shared. She also expressed her gratitude to curator Jason Fitzroy Jeffers for holding the “We Outside” screening for the P.5 sector of the New Orleans Film Festival.

You Can’t Stop Spirit celebrates the baby dolls of Mardi Gras — women who don masks to release the burdens that society places upon them. They evoke the energy of Oshun, the Yoruba deity of love, beauty and prosperity. “This became a tradition of New Orleans passed down through the generations, and they are like local celebrities,” Korin added, highlighting the importance of preserving and honoring these cultural practices.

The director further explores her deep connection to her Caribbean roots in Negra, Yo Soy Bella, a film that delves into the life of Mar Cruz, an Afro-Puerto Rican woman who uses the Bomba dance tradition to heal her body and honor her ancestors. The project’s impact was immediate and profound. Korin recalls that at the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, she was approached by a woman who revealed she was a sexual assault survivor. Inspired by Cruz's story of using dance as a healing process after experiencing a similar trauma, the woman expressed hope for her own journey of recovery.

“With tears in her eyes, she mentioned how dancing could be a mode of healing her body and that she would make a point to dance more,” Korin remembered, noting there was a long line of Latinas waiting to speak with her. This moment, along with the numerous messages she received from Afro-Latinas after the film aired on BET Networks, solidified her belief in the transformative power of storytelling. “This is why I make films — to de-isolate experiences and build a platform for voices to be heard,” she affirmed.

Negra, Yo Soy Bella was executive produced by Queen Latifah as a part of the Queen Collective fellowship, aimed at amplifying the voices of female and nonbinary Black directors in the entertainment industry. The film was shortlisted by DOC NYC in 2022, featured in NY Times’ Op-Docs, recognized by PBS, and officially selected for the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. However, this wasn’t Korin’s first time rubbing shoulders with celebrity talent; she previously traveled the world as a cinematographer for Lizzo’s HBO Max original Love, Lizzo.

Zora Neale Hurston is a heavy influence on the Los Angeles-based artist’s approach to filmmaking. The famed writer’s documentation of Black life and spirituality outside of academic norms resonates deeply with Korin. “I hope I was Zora in a past life,” she mused. Like Hurston, she is drawn to marginalized groups and the wisdom that comes from lived experiences. “There's so much power and value in overlooked communities. I like uncovering the brilliance and exceptionalism found through women who organize among themselves and create platforms of resistance and power that may not always be recognized under a political landscape,” she states.

In her work on the adidas Honoring Black Excellence series in March, Korin continued this mission. She highlighted the stories of Black women who have been at the forefront of their communities, sparking a chain reaction of inspiration and change. “The adidas [Honoring] Black Excellence series is a testament to the women who are creating ripple effects within the Black community. They are the epicenter of inspiration, perseverance, healing and transformation,” the visual storyteller said. She believes these stories will impact generations to come, allowing them to know that “anything is possible when you remember your power.” adidas, Teen Vogue and Condé Nast used the docuseries “Honoring Black Excellence: Create with Purpose” to highlight the achievements of Korin and other honorees.

Korin’s work continues to garner widespread acclaim, including consecutive selections for the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in 2023 and 2024 — an honor that holds deep personal significance for her. “As a native New Yorker, this is the largest recognition of cinema right in my backyard, and I'm honored to have work that is recognized and celebrated,” she reflected. The opportunity to present her films on such a platform simultaneously validates her creative vision and opens doors for future projects that will continue amplifying marginalized voices.

Despite the challenges she has faced in gaining representation and consistent work as a director, Korin remains steadfast in her belief that everything will work out as it should. “I try to see challenges as lessons I need to learn in order to make it closer to what I really want,” she said with quiet confidence. “Everything will work out as it should… and it always does.”

Collaborating with adidas has also been a significant milestone in the Caribbean-American journalist's career, providing her with a platform to uplift important stories and bring them to a wider audience. “Working with adidas has introduced me to a brand that really cares about Black influence and is mindful about how it's used in the media,” she noted. The partnership has allowed her to expand the reach of her storytelling, ensuring that the voices of Black women and their contributions to culture are recognized and celebrated globally.

Korin’s Running Forward is a poignant example of her centering Black women and a testament to her commitment to authentic storytelling. The film features Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of the late Ahmaud Arbery, and her journey to honor her son's memory via The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. Korin wanted to ensure that Cooper-Jones felt supported as she shared her heart-wrenching story.

“As she says, ‘Ahmaud was [my] baby boy.’ I wanted her to have a keepsake and memorial of who he was and how he impacted his peers,” Korin explained. By spending time with her subjects off-camera, she builds a foundation of trust, allowing their stories to unfold naturally and authentically. “Together, we build a metaphorical quilt,” she described, noting how her imagination reels with images and scenes during these conversations, which then manifest into the film itself.

At the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, Running Forward was showcased as a part of the adidas “Creating Legacy: The Power of Black Storytelling” screening and panel discussion. Korin was the only director who showcased two documentaries during the event — the other being Band Together, which spotlights Dr. Nikole Roebuck, the first female director of Grambling State University's world-famous Tiger Marching Band. The panel featured several other creative professionals in the TV, film and multimedia industries: Moderator Dwamina Drew, as well as speakers Isaac Yowman, Jennifer Ford-Starling, Russell Hamilton and Korin.

Regarding Korin’s involvement with the festival, Ayesha Martin, head of purpose at adidas, emphasized the importance of supporting storytellers. She provided a statement exclusively to REVOLT: “We view storytelling as the vital force behind preserving history and advancing culture. Our partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival for 'Creating Legacy: The Power of Black Storytelling' was a remarkable opportunity to highlight how these impactful narratives inspire and elevate future generations. We were truly honored to showcase our commitment to amplifying Black voices and effecting meaningful change through this heartfelt initiative.”

At the heart of Korin's vocation is the belief in the potency of memory. “Memory is power. When we remember who we are, where we come from and what we're capable of, we realize that we can manifest and imagine new realities,” she told us. Beyond preserving Black culture through her films, the creator empowers future generations to build on this legacy for a more just and equitable world where all voices are heard and valued.

“Being a good director [requires] being connected to your inner voice; you need to be able to hear yourself before you can hear others,” Korin shared. She explained that she prays and meditates for guidance on how to best portray those who trust her to tell their stories. Ultimately, her films are about reclaiming identity — both personal and collective. They are about remembering the past, celebrating the present and envisioning a future where Black excellence and community resilience are not just recognized, but revered. She attributes this creative strength to her identity and connection to Source, stating, “This is what being a Black woman filmmaker means — moving in the pureness of what is and what shall be, [and] utilizing the mega platform of media for something nourishing and healing for the soul.”

Through her lens, Korin presents a world where tales of the diaspora are honored and the power of storytelling is harnessed to heal, inspire and transform. “A project isn’t complete until the full and honest truth has emerged through the soil,” she declared.