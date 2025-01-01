Image Image Credit Justin Ford/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, the latter in pain after Achilles injury Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Haliburton’s injury in Game 7 ended the Pacers’ historic playoff run and left fans heartbroken.

He leaned on Kobe Bryant’s mindset to process the setback and vowed to return stronger.

His partner, Jade Jones, called the season unforgettable and promised they’ll be back.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton broke his silence late Monday (June 23) following surgery to repair a torn Achilles, an injury he sustained just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The emotional setback cut short Haliburton’s title hopes and derailed Indiana’s historic playoff run, which ended with a 103–91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

From his hospital bed, the 25-year-old guard shared a powerful letter to fans via social media, confronting the emotional and physical toll of the injury. “Words cannot express the pain of this letdown,” Haliburton wrote. “My foot feels like dead weight… What’s hurting [the] most, I think, is my mind.”

Despite the devastation, Haliburton’s message leaned heavily on faith, reflection, and a quote from Kobe Bryant, who famously returned from the same injury. “‘There are far greater issues/challenges in the world than a torn Achilles,’” Haliburton quoted. “‘Stop feeling sorry for yourself… and get to work.’”

Haliburton reflects on a bittersweet season

Prior to the injury, Haliburton racked up nine points on all three-pointers and showed the type of leadership that helped fuel the Pacers’ deep postseason run. Without their floor general, Indiana struggled to generate offense in the second half, ultimately falling short of their first-ever championship.

In his letter, Haliburton reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise and the city. “I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers,” he said. “Indy, I’m sorry… We are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot.”

The two-time All-Star emphasized gratitude for the journey and promised fans that he’d return stronger: “I don’t ‘have to’ go through this. I get to go through this... Watch how I come back from this.”

Jade Jones offers support: “We’re not finished yet”

Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following the injury. Posting a photo of herself comforting Haliburton post-surgery, Jones, who called her beau “nothing short of amazing,” wrote how “this team is SO special, beyond words.” She added that the season “made such a special imprint on my heart.”

Jones continued by praising Haliburton’s courage and impact: “The smile you have put on people’s faces. The joy and excitement you have brought to this city… I will always be your biggest cheerleader.” She concluded with a vow to stand by his side throughout his recovery. “Our team’s got you,” she expressed. “We will be back. We’re not finished yet!”

While the exact timeline for Haliburton’s return remains unclear, early projections suggest he may miss most — if not all — of the 2025–26 NBA season. Until then, the Pacers will be left to regroup without their franchise cornerstone, whose presence and spirit have already left a lasting mark on Indiana basketball.