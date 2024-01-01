Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris and Shannon Sharpe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2024 Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will be the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, reports The Wall Street Journal. The episode is set to premiere on Monday (Oct. 28) and will mark what is arguably the Super Bowl champion’s most high-profile interview to date. For Harris, it’s expected to be the latest in a series of informal conversations, following her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and a one-on-one with “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God.

Not long after the news became public, many provided takes about the upcoming meetup on Twitter. “Kamala Harris should do a Shannon Sharpe sit-down,” someone wrote. “I love a moment for transparency and your truth. This country has said so much about her and told her she’s not a person of color. I would love to see it.” Others took a more humorous approach. “Maybe Kamala Harris can close that portal Katt Williams opened when she goes on ‘Club Shay Shay’!” another tweeted, directly referring to the comedian's fiery appearance on the popular show at the beginning of the year.

Some used the opportunity to give Sharpe his flowers, noting, “Say what u want, but the news that Shannon Sharpe... sat down and had a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris is by far the dopest news I’ve heard today as a fan! Congrats!! Can’t wait for it to drop! Dawg, do y’all understand what type of backstory this is for Sharp, though!”

Earlier this month, Harris interviewed with FOX News. Among other topics discussed, she made it clear that if she were to win the race to the White House, her administration would not be “a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.” She added, “Like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences and my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas.”

