On Thursday (Nov. 21), CNN reported that hours after his initial choice for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration, President-elect Donald Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick to lead the Department of Justice. The decision, revealed on Trump’s Truth Social platform, followed Gaetz’s withdrawal amid mounting challenges, including concerns over a pending House Ethics Committee report into allegations of sexual misconduct and other crimes. He denied the accusations, which include claims of involvement with a minor in 2017, and has not been charged.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore,” Trump declared in his announcement. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Bondi was under consideration before Gaetz was initially selected. CNN added that Bondi’s candidacy resurfaced quickly after Gaetz’s withdrawal, with discussions beginning early Thursday afternoon. Trump reportedly met with her at Mar-a-Lago before officially offering her the position later that evening.

Bondi’s nomination is seen as a safer choice given her extensive legal background and relationships with Capitol Hill lawmakers. “She’s a solid choice,” a Trump ally reportedly said. “We feel much better about her chances.” As Florida attorney general, she tackled high-profile issues, including a failed bid to overturn Obamacare and defended Florida’s ban on gay marriage. Bondi has remained a key figure for Trump as a vocal supporter during his 2016 presidential campaign. She worked in his White House as a legal advisor during his first impeachment trial and currently chairs the Center for Litigation at the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank.

Her nomination is not without controversy. In 2018, Bondi faced scrutiny over a $25,000 donation from Trump’s foundation to her political action committee, which coincided with her office’s decision not to pursue an investigation into Trump University. A Florida ethics panel later cleared her of any wrongdoing. Bondi’s post-attorney general career has also drawn criticism, particularly her lobbying work for Qatar and legal involvement in cases supporting Trump. One notable incident involved a custody battle over a dog named Master Tank, who she was accused of stealing, by a Louisiana family following Hurricane Katrina. Bondi subsequent returned the dog following a settlement.