Travis Scott appears to have clapped back at Pusha T on a new track off JACKBOYS 2, the long-awaited Cactus Jack Records compilation released on Sunday (July 13).

On the song “Champain & Vacay,” Scott delivered a slick line that seems to address the Clipse rapper: "Yeah, man, I swear these old n**gas kill me / Know my YNs feel me,” the Houston native rapped. “They just want the real me, yeah / Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s / Now my phone on DND, yeah."

As previously reported by REVOLT, Clipse, the Virginia Hip Hop duo consisting of Pusha and his brother Malice, dropped Let God Sort Em Out last Friday (July 11) — the group’s first album since 2009. Pusha took jabs at Scott on the single “So Be It,” rapping, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me.”

"Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat / The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it,” the 48-year-old continued on the track that was released in June.

Pusha added more fuel in an interview with GQ that same month, pointing to Scott’s decision to play him “MELTDOWN,” a UTOPIA track featuring Drake — without including the part where Drizzy dissed Pusha and Pharrell. “The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio. He interrupted a session. He sees me and Malice there,” Pusha recalled to GQ. “He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here.’ He's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us listening]. And then a week later, you hear ‘MELTDOWN,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

Pusha claimed Scott has “no picks, no loyalty to nobody” and that he’ll "jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot."

A long-anticipated return for Cactus Jack

The tension didn’t stop JACKBOYS 2 from arriving with full force. Scott confirmed the release on Instagram days before it dropped, writing, “JB2 OUT EVERYWHERE 7/13 SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME.”

The 17-track project includes contributions from his Cactus Jack labelmates Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, with production from Cardo on lead single “2000 Excursion.” Whether Scott’s lyrics were a direct shot or just clever wordplay, he’s made it clear — he’s listening, and he’s not staying silent.