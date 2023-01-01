Image Image Credit Cover art for Don Toliver’s ‘HARDSTONE PSYCHO’ album Image Alt Don Toliver Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 14), Don Toliver marked his return with his fourth studio LP, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, mere days after his 30th birthday. The project came with 16 tracks and a wealth of assists from Travis Scott, Future, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown and more.

HARDSTONE PSYCHO was led by the singles "BANDIT," "DEEP IN THE WATER" and "ATTITUDE," the last of which was a sexy drill offering with Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain. “I need 20 mil', make it cash for me, I need me the Lamb' with the a** on it/ Don’t show me that lil' booty, put some pants on it, but baby gettin' freaky, make her dance on it," he sang on the hook. The accompanying visual for "ATTITUDE" saw Toliver continuing the biker gang theme seen throughout his album campaign.

Back in 2023, the Cactus Jack signee blessed the masses with Love Sick, a well-received effort that debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Speaking to Apple Music, Toliver explained how Love Sick was inspired by both the disco era and the king of pop.

"When I found out Michael Jackson was at Studio 54, that was it," he stated to Ebro Darden. "That sent me. When I realized that Mike was in there, that's really what did it, because I was like, 'Yo, I'm loving the disco culture. I'm loving how they [were] just getting down dancing. You had to be a certain type of fly to get in. I [saw] Mike in there, I was like, 'I'm done,'" he explained.

In that same interview, he gave a certain Virginia producer-artist his flowers. "I feel like Pharrell. Pharrell always seems to always understand what it is, you know?" Toliver mentioned. "As far as how he carries himself. Past the music [and] past everything else -- the way he just seems to maintain. What Pharrell’s maintained all these years is amazing to me. So, I definitely give kudos to P."