Key Takeaways

The “Circus Maximus World Tour” grossed $265 million, setting a new record for solo rap tours.

Travis Scott performed across six continents and in over 50 cities, reaching more than 2.2 million fans.

Mumbai’s finale drew over 40,000 attendees, highlighting Hip Hop’s growing global reach.

Travis Scott just closed out a run that will sit in the record books for a while. The “FE!N” hitmaker wrapped his sold-out “Circus Maximus World Tour” with a massive stadium show in Mumbai, India, performing for more than 40,000 fans at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. That finale sealed what’s now officially the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history.

The global trek has been a marathon. After launching in October 2023 with a packed North American leg, Scott expanded “Circus Maximus” across Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Asia and the Middle East — ultimately touching six continents, more than 20 countries, and over 50 cities. In total, the global tour sold 2.1 million tickets and grossed $265.1 million, according to Billboard.

According to a press release, India alone saw historic turnout. Scott delivered the biggest rap concerts the country has ever hosted, including two Delhi shows that brought out more than 125,000 people. Along the way, he stacked more than 80 dates, around 30 special guests and nearly 500 performances of “FE!N,” which became one of the tour’s signature moments.

Across dozens of stops, fans were met with appearances from Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze, Nav, Pablo Chill-E, Lomiiel and others — a lineup that made every stop feel like its own festival.

Travis Scott’s momentum carries into music and streaming success

Earlier this summer, Scott pulled the Cactus Jack Records crew back together for JACKBOYS 2, the long-awaited compilation that finally arrived on July 13.

Scott has also been keeping a tight hold on streaming. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Houston native landed among the most-streamed artists of 2024 on Spotify Wrapped, joining The Weeknd, Drake and Taylor Swift in the global Top 10.

Even in a crowded year for Hip Hop and R&B, Scott’s reach never slowed — and the “Circus Maximus World Tour” only pushed it further.