Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver performs at Lyrical Lemonade Summar Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Don Toliver built a reputation as one of the most inventive voices in Hip Hop and R&B by blending melodic hooks and rewind-worthy rhyme schemes with cinematic production. Since his appearance on songs like Travis Scott’s “CAN’T SAY” catapulted him into the mainstream, the Houston native carved out his own lane with a string of Billboard 200 top 10 albums. A wealth of subsequent songs and collaborations (many of which this list gets into) have cemented his status as both a hitmaker and a creative risk-taker.

When asked by FAULT Magazine about the next phase of his artistry, Toliver explained, “The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general. It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all.” He echoed that sentiment in social posts, one of which included a grandiose clip for “No Comments” with the caption, “A new era is upon us.”

Ultimately, it all signals how every chapter in his career feels like a reset. With new music like “Tiramisu” already expanding his sound, this is the perfect moment to revisit the songs and features that showcase his range.

1. Something Wrong – DJ Snake and Don Toliver

Don Toliver linked with DJ Snake on the latter’s Nomad standout, “Something Wrong,” a sultry mix of trap and electronic vibes. His hypnotic delivery glided over Snake and SickDrumz’s glossy production, proving his versatility in global crossover spaces.

2. Drugs N Hella Melodies – Don Toliver feat. Kali Uchis

Produced by Los Hendrix, Dahi, and Sir Dylan, this Life of a Don single marked Toliver and partner Kali Uchis’ first musical collaboration. The Nabil-directed video elevated its dreamy R&B tone and highlighted the couple’s romantic and creative chemistry.

3. Cardigan – Don Toliver

Produced by Sonny Digital, CVRE, MIDO, and Mike Dean, this Heaven or Hell standout first appeared in Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. It debuted at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later went platinum.

4. Too Many Nights – Metro Boomin and Future feat. Don Toliver

Produced by Metro Boomin, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., and Allen Ritter, this HEROES & VILLAINS highlight featured Toliver’s hypnotic hook, which balanced Future’s verses. It scored a top 25 Billboard debut and quickly became a fan-favorite collaboration.

5. No Idea – Don Toliver

Produced by WondaGurl, CuBeatz, and W$N, “No Idea” became Toliver’s breakout solo hit. Released ahead of Heaven or Hell, it went viral on TikTok, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 68, and earned platinum certification.

6. Private Landing – Don Toliver feat. Justin Bieber and Future

This Love Sick (Deluxe) offering (produced by Cardo Got Wings, 206Derek, Rob Bisel, and Omar Guetfa) brought together Toliver, Bieber, and Future. Mixing rap and R&B elements, it showcased Toliver’s ability to unite stars across genres on one record.

7. BANDIT – Don Toliver

Produced by ReidMD, “BANDIT” launched HARDSTONE PSYCHO as its lead single. Built on a pitched-up Tame Impala sample, the track debuted live during Toliver’s 2023 tour. Its music video revealed Kali Uchis’ pregnancy and teased the follow-up single “Deep in the Water.”

8. After Party – Don Toliver

First previewed in Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, “After Party” became a Heaven or Hell highlight. Peaking at No. 57 on the Hot 100, it quickly earned gold certification and boosted Toliver’s mainstream profile.

9. His & Hers – Internet Money feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, and Lil Uzi Vert

Following the success of “Lemonade,” Internet Money reunited Don Toliver and Gunna, this time adding Lil Uzi Vert. Released with a Cole Bennett–directed video, the single showcased Toliver’s melodic dominance across Internet Money’s polished trap production.

10. TORE UP – Don Toliver

Debuted live at Rolling Loud California with a live guitarist, “TORE UP” marked a harder turn in Toliver’s sound. Sampling She Died Real Pretty, the HARDSTONE PSYCHO cut fused bass-heavy trap with rock energy.

11. HAD ENOUGH – Don Toliver feat. Quavo and Offset

First leaked months before its official release, “HAD ENOUGH” landed on both JACKBOYS and Heaven or Hell. The Quavo and Offset-assisted collaboration peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later earned gold certification.

12. Lose My Mind – Don Toliver feat. Doja Cat

Created for F1: The Album, “Lose My Mind” paired Toliver with Doja Cat over production involving Hans Zimmer and Ryan Tedder. The racing-inspired offering debuted on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

13. CAN'T STAY – Travis Scott feat. Don Toliver

Featured on ASTROWORLD, “CAN’T SAY” introduced Don Toliver to a wide audience, leading to his signing with Cactus Jack. The Saint Laurent–backed music video and Fat Pat sample cemented the song as a Houston-rooted standout.

14. No Pole – Don Toliver

First teased on TikTok, “No Pole” officially opened Love Sick (Deluxe) the following year. Produced by Cardo Got Wings and DJ Fresh, the track later reached No. 66 on the Hot 100.

15. Flocky Flocky – Don Toliver feat. Travis Scott

Released on Life of a DON, “Flocky Flocky” marked another Cactus Jack link-up with Travis Scott. A behind-the-scenes video surfaced before Don debuted the track live in Philadelphia.

16. You – Don Toliver

Another serious Cactus Jack connection. Closing out Life of a DON, “You” blended Don Toliver’s melodic delivery with Travis Scott’s signature haze. The track entered Rolling Stone’s Top 100 at No. 90 shortly after the album dropped.

17. Euphoria – Don Toliver feat. Kaash Paige and Travis Scott

One of Heaven or Hell’s standouts, “Euphoria” Don Toliver and Travis Scott linked up with Kaash Paige for a lush, atmospheric cut. The song was first teased by Scott’s former flame, Kylie Jenner.